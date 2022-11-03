Bleacher Report's Expert Week 9 NFL Picks

13 of 13

DK Line: Ravens -2.5

After a rough 2-5 start, the New Orleans Saints could build some momentum following a 24-0 shutout win at home over the Las Vegas Raiders. They’ll stay on their turf to host the Baltimore Ravens, who have had a little more rest coming off a 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday.

Even though the Ravens have one of the best records in the AFC, they’ve played in close games over the last five weeks, which encouraged O’Donnell to take the points with the Saints.

“Baltimore is the better overall football team, at least in terms of genuine talent and potential, but nothing ever looks 'pretty' for the Ravens. Since Week 4, their games have an average score differential of 3.4 points (two losses, three wins in those games) so, naturally, bookmakers are spot on with this spread.

“Is there a chance they shine in prime time? Sure, but I'd rather take the points at home with a Saints team that has decided it actually knows how to score points again.”

O’Donnell is on an island alone with his pick.

Our panelists have a feeling the Ravens will jump on the Saints right out of the gate and build a sizeable lead. Baltimore ranks ninth in first-half points (13.5) while New Orleans lists 20th (10.6).

Though the Ravens have developed a habit of allowing teams to hang around late in contests, the Saints may not have the playmakers to dig themselves out of an early deficit. Remember, Michael Thomas hasn’t played since Week 3, and fellow wideout Jarvis Landry has missed the team’s last four outings. Running back Alvin Kamara and rookie wideout Chris Olave may not be enough to keep this game tight down the stretch.

Predictions

Davenport: Ravens

Ivory: Ravens

Knox: Ravens

Moton: Ravens

O’Donnell: Saints

Sobleski: Ravens

Consensus: Ravens -2.5

Score Prediction: Ravens 27, Saints 23

