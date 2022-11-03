Bleacher Report's Expert Week 9 NFL Picks

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 9 NFL PicksNovember 3, 2022
At this point in the NFL season, you would think that nothing surprises our experts—that is until the Cleveland Browns dressed up as a top-tier team and throttled the Cincinnati Bengals 32-13 in a Monday Night Football game on Halloween night.
OK, the NFL has tricked us many times and will continue to do so, but we’ve treated our bettors to some good picks, going 8-5 on our consensus selections last week.
NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton, editor Wes O'Donnell and B/R Betting host of Winners Only Wednesdays Greg Ivory had a hard time coming together on a consensus for a few Week 9 games, but they agreed on several road favorites for the upcoming slate.
We’ll explain why this isn’t the week to believe in home underdogs, but first, check out the latest betting standings for the season with last week’s records in parentheses.
1. Davenport: 66-53-4 (11-4)
2. Moton: 65-54-4 (7-8)
3. Ivory: 59-60-4 (8-7)
4. Knox: 56-63-4 (8-7)
5. O’Donnell: 55-64-4 (7-8)
6. Sobleski: 52-67-4 (8-7)
Consensus picks: 62-53-4 (8-5)
Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 4 p.m. ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends is courtesy of the Action Network. ATS records are provided by Team Rankings.
Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) at Houston Texans (1-5-1)
DraftKings Line: Eagles -14
Most people, including oddsmakers, expect the Philadelphia Eagles to roll the Houston Texans out of their own stadium on Thursday night.
Still undefeated, the Eagles have the NFL’s best record, and they’re going against the team with the second-worst record, which means you should absolutely lay the points with Philadelphia, right?
Ivory says, exactly.
"Jalen Hurts is looking every bit of the reason the Eagles are 7-0 and possibly on their way to 8-0 when they face the 1-5-1 Houston Texans. The Texans not only have been terrible on offense, but couple that with the fact that the Eagles have never lost against them (5-0 all-time), and this doesn’t even seem close.
"The Eagles just covered a 10.5-point spread last week, and I can’t find the analytics to support the Texans covering 14 points. This one probably ends up more than a 14-point spread by Thursday since 82 percent of the early money has come in to back the Eagles. Fly, Eagles, fly."
The Texans give up the most rushing yards leaguewide, and they’ll try to slow down an offense with the second-most rush attempts and sixth-most yards on the ground.
In Week 8, running back Derrick Henry ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry against the Texans. Hurts and running back Miles Sanders will run away with this game and never look back.
Predictions
Davenport: Eagles
Ivory: Eagles
Knox: Eagles
Moton: Eagles
O’Donnell: Eagles
Sobleski: Eagles
Consensus: Eagles -14
Score Prediction: Eagles 31, Texans 13
Buffalo Bills (6-1) at New York Jets (5-3)
DK Line: Bills -12.5
Last year, the Buffalo Bills outscored the New York Jets 72-27 in their matchups, winning both contests by 17-plus points. With a 12.5-point spread for this game, oddsmakers expect to see more of the same between these AFC East rivals this weekend.
Knox nearly pushed back, but he remembered quarterback Zach Wilson’s turnover-ridden Week 8 performance against the New England Patriots.
“I really want to believe that the Jets have enough talent to cover a 12.5-point line against a divisional foe at home,” he said. “However, after watching Wilson melt down against the Patriots last week, I can't pick them.
“The 5-3 Jets are far better than the team that lost 45-17 in this matchup at home last year. However, Wilson remains a weak link, and against an improved Bills pass rush, I think that's a huge problem. After some struggles against the Green Bay Packers (including two Josh Allen interceptions) on Sunday night, I think Buffalo will be focused enough to avoid any potential letdown and win big in a huge divisional matchup.”
Wilson hasn’t shown much growth between his rookie and second-year campaigns, which swayed most of our panel. On the flip side, Moton and O’Donnell didn’t feel comfortable laying the points against a stout Jets defense that’s allowed the sixth-fewest yards and 11th-fewest points.
Predictions
Davenport: Bills
Ivory: Bills
Knox: Bills
Moton: Jets
O’Donnell: Jets
Sobleski: Bills
Consensus: Bills -12.5
Score Prediction: Bills 30, Jets 16
Minnesota Vikings (6-1) at Washington Commanders (4-4)
DK Line: Vikings -3.5
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins goes back to Washington where his career began as a starter in the NFL. Ironically, Commanders signal-caller Taylor Heinicke has memories with the Vikings because he spent parts of three seasons (2015-17) on their practice squad. Perhaps both signal-callers will come into this matchup with a little more motivation.
Regardless, the Vikings have the clear edge with a better offense that features star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and three-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. Though Minnesota just acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, he could have a decent role this week as Irv Smith Jr. recovers from a high ankle sprain.
Heinicke has rekindled his rapport with Terry McLaurin, who caught six passes for a season-high 113 yards last week, but fellow wide receiver Curtis Samuel hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 2, and the Commanders' top running backs, Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, both average fewer than 3.8 yards per carry.
Last week, Moton picked against the Vikings, but he’s not going to make the same mistake as they prepare for the Commanders.
“The Vikings have mastered the art of winning close games and taking advantage of their opponents' miscues. Last week, Cardinals wideout Greg Dortch muffed a punt, and Minnesota scored on the ensuing drive to go up 34-26, which went down as the final score. Now, it will face a squad that has less offensive firepower and a mediocre defense.
“Heinicke will make some plays with McLaurin on the receiving end, but the Vikings will once again pull away from their opponent with Jefferson, Cook and Hockenson to win by a touchdown.”
Predictions
Davenport: Vikings
Ivory: Vikings
Knox: Vikings
Moton: Vikings
O’Donnell: Vikings
Sobleski: Vikings
Consensus: Vikings -3.5
Score Prediction: Vikings 27, Commanders 21
Miami Dolphins (5-3) at Chicago Bears (3-5)
DK Line: Dolphins -5
Over the past couple of weeks, the Chicago Bears offense has turned the corner, scoring 29-plus points in Weeks 7 and 8. The NFC North club didn’t score more than 23 points in any of its first six games.
The Bears’ increased scoring production has coincided with quarterback Justin Fields’ strides as a dual-threat signal-caller, racking up 750 total yards and six touchdowns as a passer and ball-carrier over the last three weeks.
On Tuesday, the Bears added a playmaker in Chase Claypool via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moton applauded them for the acquisition, but he’s concerned about Chicago’s defense.
“With the combination of Fields’ production as a ball-carrier, racking up 230 yards and two touchdowns over the past three weeks, and the addition of Claypool, the Bears offense should improve as the season progresses. However, the defense may trend in the opposite direction due to the loss of edge-rusher Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith in separate trades (more so the latter than the former).
“Last week, in a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago gave up the most points (49) in any of its games this season. Now, without Quinn and Smith in the front seven, opposing quarterbacks may have a little more time to throw and running backs could see bigger lanes in the cracks of the Bears' 31st-ranked run defense.
“Quinn didn’t sustain his Pro Bowl level of play from the 2021 term, but now the Bears will depend on Trevis Gipson to make a significant leap as a full-time starting edge-rusher. Furthermore, Chicago doesn’t have a comparable replacement for Smith, who led the team in tackles as the centerpiece of the defense.
“Like the Cowboys last week, the Miami Dolphins will go up and down the field on Chicago’s defense. Speedy wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle may have a field day.”
By the way, Miami is 4-1 against the spread (based on using spreads the Wednesday before each game) when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has started and finished a game this season.
Predictions
Davenport: Dolphins
Ivory: Dolphins
Knox: Dolphins
Moton: Dolphins
O’Donnell: Dolphins
Sobleski: Dolphins
Consensus: Dolphins -5
Score Prediction: Dolphins 34, Bears 27
Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Atlanta Falcons (4-4)
DK Line: Chargers -3.5
The Atlanta Falcons head into Week 9 atop the NFC South division. They’re not going to fool anyone into believing in them as Super Bowl contenders, but head coach Arthur Smith has a run-heavy formula that’s helped this team outscore opponents.
The Falcons have the sixth-ranked scoring offense, but they’ve surrendered the fourth-most points through eight weeks. Yet without lead rusher Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), Atlanta kept chugging along with rookie running back Tyler Allgeier, second-year ball-carrier Caleb Huntley and quarterback Marcus Mariota as part of a ground attack that’s accumulated the fifth-most yards. Patterson returned to practice Wednesday.
The Falcons’ commitment to the ground game should make bettors hesitate to pick the Los Angeles Chargers, who field the 27th-ranked run defense and allow the most yards per rush attempt (5.7).
Davenport tentatively laid the points with Los Angeles, as he’s a big believer in teams with extra time to prepare for an opponent.
“This is a litmus test for the Chargers' viability as any sort of contender—and the Bolts have had the bye week to ponder that,” he said.
“Meanwhile, the Falcons are the worst first-place team in the league, and if the Carolina Panthers could kick or avoid an unnecessary penalty, they wouldn't even be that. There is potential here for the Chargers to Charger—a trip east to play at 1 p.m. ET, Bolts are beat up (always), so on and etc. But even a short-handed Chargers team is more talented than Atlanta, and they've had an extra week to prepare. I'll lay the points, although with every word I just typed I regretted it a little bit more.”
Predictions
Davenport: Chargers
Ivory: Falcons
Knox: Chargers
Moton: Chargers
O’Donnell: Falcons
Sobleski: Falcons
Consensus: None
Score Prediction: Chargers 33, Falcons 28
Carolina Panthers (2-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-4)
DK Line: Bengals -7.5
Just when we thought that the Cincinnati Bengals had hit their stride, winning four games in a five-week stretch, they fell flat against the Cleveland Browns. Yes, the reigning AFC champions had to face a top-12 pass defense without star wideout Ja’Marr Chase (hip), but Cleveland looked like world-beaters. Joe Burrow (0-5) has yet to earn a victory over the Browns.
The Bengals could benefit from having more time to adjust without Chase, and they’ll host a bottom-tier squad, but Davenport picked the Carolina Panthers to cover the spread because of their offensive playmakers and a quarterback who’s settled into a groove.
“Will the Bengals lose this game outright? No—although that was easier to say with some emphasis before Cincinnati bungled its way to a lopsided loss at Cleveland on Monday night. But laying a touchdown-plus with Cincy is a bridge too far after watching that offense sputter in a big way in Week 8.
“The Panthers are running the ball well with D'Onta Foreman. After an ugly season-starting debut against the Los Angeles Rams, PJ Walker has settled down. The Panthers aren't necessarily playing well—but they are playing well enough to keep this game close.”
Maybe Davenport has a point. In Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, the Panthers scored a season-high 34 points, Foreman has rushed for 118 yards in back-to-back games, and Walker threw for a career-high 317 yards.
While you may dismiss the Falcons’ 29th-ranked scoring defense, just remember that the Bengals just gave up 32 to the Browns—the most points Cleveland has scored in a game this season.
Predictions
Davenport: Panthers
Ivory: Bengals
Knox: Panthers
Moton: Bengals
O’Donnell: Bengals
Sobleski: Panthers
Consensus: None
Score Prediction: Bengals 28, Panthers 20
Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Detroit Lions (1-6)
DK Line: Packers -4
One of these NFC North teams will snap a losing streak on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, and the Detroit Lions have come up short in their last five outings.
On one hand, the Packers have struggled to put points on the board, going into Week 9 with the 26th-ranked scoring offense. Meanwhile, the Lions must outduel opponents with their ninth-ranked scoring offense because they cannot stop anyone, giving up the most points and yards this season.
Over the past few days, Detroit has fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant and traded Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Lions (1-6) are in search of answers as they shake things up during the season.
Sobleski thinks the Lions’ productive offense and a sprinkle of desperation will lead to an upset victory at home.
“The Lions are bad, but they can move the ball,” he said. “Conversely, the Packers are two games better in the win column yet struggling to generate offense. Considering the Lions own the league's worst scoring defense, something might give and turn this into a semi-shootout.
“At this point, it's all about who's more desperate. The Lions have the edge in that department because those on Detroit's roster and among its coaching staff are already worried about job security. Furthermore, the Lions offense has built more trust so far this season than the wide receivers' ability to create plays for Green Bay's offense, which is an odd sentence to even consider, let alone write.”
The Packers’ second-ranked pass defense could slow down quarterback Jared Goff, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and company through the air, but Green Bay must counter Detroit’s 10th-ranked ground attack with running backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.
Swift, who missed practice Wednesday, is averaging an impressive 7.4 yards per carry, and he’d be going against the Packers’ 29th-ranked run defense if he plays. Our crew found it difficult to pick the road favorites because of that matchup on the ground, but we trust the team that’s more capable of getting stops at critical moments in the game.
Predictions
Davenport: Packers
Ivory: Packers
Knox: Packers
Moton: Packers
O’Donnell: Lions
Sobleski: Lions
Consensus: Packers -4
Score Prediction: Packers 28, Lions 23
Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) at New England Patriots (4-4)
DK Line: Patriots -5.5
If you’re a fan of high-scoring matchups, cover your eyes throughout this game.
The Indianapolis Colts rank 30th in scoring, and the New England Patriots have averaged 18 points per contest over the last two weeks. Typically, with two teams that may struggle to score, you take the points on a spread that’s around touchdown or more.
However, the Colts are in disarray. Though Sobleski acknowledges the disorder in Indianapolis, he still has some faith in its defense and running back Jonathan Taylor if he suits up Sunday.
“On the surface, the Colts are a disaster. The team is coming off a devastating loss to the Washington Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady afterward. General manager Chris Ballard then traded one of the team's better offensive weapons in running back Nyheim Hines. The organization already chose to bench quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger.
“The Patriots should be an easy pick here. Yet Ehlinger played relatively well in his starting debut. Maybe the move away from Brady opens up the offense a little more. The Colts do feature a top-10 defense with the type of talent up front to give New England's struggling O-line some troubles. Furthermore, the Patriots run defense ranks among the bottom third, which could mean a big day for Taylor if his ankle holds up. All of this points to a closer game than the spread indicates.”
Taylor didn’t practice Wednesday. With Hines in Buffalo, we could see a combination of Deon Jackson, new running back Zack Moss and Jordan Wilkins, whom the team added to the practice squad.
On top of that, the Colts have turned the ball over five times over the last two games, and the Patriots have four takeaways in the same span. Take New England and its defense to pull away in this one.
Predictions
Davenport: Patriots
Ivory: Colts
Knox: Patriots
Moton: Patriots
O’Donnell: Patriots
Sobleski: Colts
Consensus: Patriots -5.5
Score Prediction: Patriots 24, Colts 17
Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)
DK Line: Raiders -1.5
In a Week 8 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, the Las Vegas Raiders left the Caesars Superdome with zero points in a 24-0 shutout loss.
The Raiders can only improve from here, right? Knox can see the Silver and Black pulling out a close victory to save their season from going off the rails before Thanksgiving.
“It's really tough to pick the Raiders on the road against the Jags a week after Las Vegas imploded against the Saints. However, I think desperation will set in for a Raiders team that kept finding ways to overcome adversity a year ago. Las Vegas has a new coach in Josh McDaniels, but the core of last year's playoff team remains.
“While the Jaguars came into 2022 with low expectations, the Raiders planned to be back in the playoffs. Their season is on the brink, and a loss here could cause the Raiders' campaign to spiral out of control. I think the Raiders get back to riding Josh Jacobs, playing physical defense and sticking to what worked two weeks ago against Houston. That—along with some Jags jet lag following last week's loss to Denver in London—allows Las Vegas to squeak out a win.”
Like the Raiders, the Jaguars will stumble into this matchup, but they’re on a five-game losing streak. Perhaps Jacksonville has its best outing in over a month in an effort to break out of an extended slump.
Our crew couldn’t come to a consensus for this contest, but bettors should know that the Jaguars are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the worst record against the spread (2-6) this season.
Predictions
Davenport: Jaguars
Ivory: Raiders
Knox: Raiders
Moton: Raiders
O’Donnell: Jaguars
Sobleski: Jaguars
Consensus: None
Score Prediction: Raiders 26, Jaguars 23
Seattle Seahawks (5-3) at Arizona Cardinals (3-5)
DK Line: Cardinals -2
The Seattle Seahawks will look to sweep their season series with the Arizona Cardinals.
In Week 6, the Seahawks beat the Cardinals 19-9, but this time, Arizona will have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who missed the first division matchup while he served a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
Moton thinks Hopkins’ presence gives the Cardinals a fair chance to beat the Seahawks, but he doesn’t see how Arizona counters Seattle’s balanced offensive attack.
“Since Hopkins’ return to action in Week 7, he’s hauled in 22 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown. The three-time All-Pro wideout will make the Seahawks sweat it out in the desert at State Farm Stadium. However, the Seahawks’ blossoming offense has too much for the Cardinals to handle in this matchup.
“Seattle may feed rookie second-round running back Ken Walker III, who can run wild against a defense that gave up 173 rushing yards to the Minnesota Vikings last week. Assuming wideouts DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring and ribs) continue to play through injuries, they should feast on Arizona’s 23rd-ranked pass defense.
“Unlike the first meeting between these NFC West rivals, expect a high-scoring battle in which the winner will probably need to score more than 30 points, though bettors should back Seattle to outscore Arizona. The Seahawks defense has tightened up over the past three weeks, allowing 23 or fewer points in those contests.”
Predictions
Davenport: Seahawks
Ivory: Seahawks
Knox: Seahawks
Moton: Seahawks
O’Donnell: Cardinals
Sobleski: Seahawks
Consensus: Seahawks +2
Score Prediction: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31
Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)
DK Line: Buccaneers -3
What happened to these two playoff contenders that met in the NFC divisional round last season? Both clubs have sub-.500 records and rank in the bottom fourth in scoring.
To make matters worse for the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Sean McVay admitted that he made a mistake leaving star wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the game late in the fourth quarter of a lopsided loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week.
Kupp thinks he “dodged a bullet” from a major ankle injury, and McVay expects him to play on Sunday, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Rams will monitor the wideout on a day-to-day approach.
While the Rams may only have minor concerns about Kupp’s status, O’Donnell sees a major problem as they face off against quarterback Tom Brady, who’s trying to avoid uncharted territory.
“The Rams, to put it simply, don't look good right now,” he said. “They already lost twice to division rival San Francisco (three times if we count their failed pursuit of new 49ers star Christian McCaffrey), and a trip to Tampa Bay is far from ideal in getting back on track.
“This journey doesn't appear as daunting as it once did, as the Bucs have already lost three home games this season, but Tom Brady is now fighting off history as he looks to avoid just his second four-game losing streak in 20 years. I'll lay these points with an angry Brady as I view this game as the turning point of the Buccaneers’ season that will ultimately end with an NFC South title.”
Predictions
Davenport: Buccaneers
Ivory: Rams
Knox: Buccaneers
Moton: Buccaneers
O’Donnell: Buccaneers
Sobleski: Rams
Consensus: Buccaneers -3
Score Prediction: Buccaneers 21, Rams 17
Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)
DK Line: Chiefs -12.5
With a massive double-digit line, oddsmakers have likely factored in quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury, which sidelined him for last week’s game against the Houston Texans.
Fortunately for the Titans, rookie third-round quarterback Malik Willis didn’t need to throw the ball more than 10 times because running back Derrick Henry ran all over the Texans’ 32nd-ranked run defense.
Davenport and Moton don’t expect that to happen Sunday night.
The two B/R analysts point out that the Kansas City Chiefs field the third-ranked run defense, and the stout unit has only allowed three rushing touchdowns in seven games. They think that regardless of who starts under center between Tannehill and Willis, the passer will have to move the ball through the air to compete with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ No. 1-ranked scoring attack.
Tennessee could fall behind early because of its 24th-ranked pass defense, and Henry may not be able to pull his team out of a double-digit hole. Even if Tannehill starts, this matchup could shape up like the Titans’ 41-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.
Yet the majority of our crew pushed back on the two NFL writers, and Ivory explained why.
"While injuries are piling up for the Titans, they still have their trusted workhorse in Henry. The Titans have only been double-digit dogs one other occasion this year and it was a 41-7 drubbing by the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs are coming off a bye week and are well-rested. However, they seem to play down to lower competition, and 12.5 is a lot of points in the NFL. Give me Henry and the Titans to cover 12.5 points."
Predictions
Davenport: Chiefs
Ivory: Titans
Knox: Titans
Moton: Chiefs
O’Donnell: Titans
Sobleski: Titans
Consensus: Titans +12.5
Score Prediction: Chiefs 31, Titans 22
Baltimore Ravens (5-3) at New Orleans Saints (3-5)
DK Line: Ravens -2.5
After a rough 2-5 start, the New Orleans Saints could build some momentum following a 24-0 shutout win at home over the Las Vegas Raiders. They’ll stay on their turf to host the Baltimore Ravens, who have had a little more rest coming off a 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday.
Even though the Ravens have one of the best records in the AFC, they’ve played in close games over the last five weeks, which encouraged O’Donnell to take the points with the Saints.
“Baltimore is the better overall football team, at least in terms of genuine talent and potential, but nothing ever looks 'pretty' for the Ravens. Since Week 4, their games have an average score differential of 3.4 points (two losses, three wins in those games) so, naturally, bookmakers are spot on with this spread.
“Is there a chance they shine in prime time? Sure, but I'd rather take the points at home with a Saints team that has decided it actually knows how to score points again.”
O’Donnell is on an island alone with his pick.
Our panelists have a feeling the Ravens will jump on the Saints right out of the gate and build a sizeable lead. Baltimore ranks ninth in first-half points (13.5) while New Orleans lists 20th (10.6).
Though the Ravens have developed a habit of allowing teams to hang around late in contests, the Saints may not have the playmakers to dig themselves out of an early deficit. Remember, Michael Thomas hasn’t played since Week 3, and fellow wideout Jarvis Landry has missed the team’s last four outings. Running back Alvin Kamara and rookie wideout Chris Olave may not be enough to keep this game tight down the stretch.
Predictions
Davenport: Ravens
Ivory: Ravens
Knox: Ravens
Moton: Ravens
O’Donnell: Saints
Sobleski: Ravens
Consensus: Ravens -2.5
Score Prediction: Ravens 27, Saints 23
