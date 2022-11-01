MSU Suspends 4 More Players After Initial Discipline for Michigan Tunnel Fight

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The fallout continues from this weekend after multiple Michigan State football players got into a postgame altercation with a Michigan player.

The Spartans announced they have suspended four additional players for their involvement in the altercation: Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, Malcolm Jones and Brandon Wright. The four of them join Angelo Grose, Itayvion Brown, Khary Crump and Zion Young, who were suspended Sunday.

Michigan State's announcement, which was jointly made by director of athletics Alan Haller and head coach Mel Tucker, stated that the suspensions were decided upon as university officials "continue to gather and review electronic evidence of the altercations." The university is also working with law enforcement and the Big Ten conference "to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events" that took place Saturday.

As Larry Lage of the Associated Press detailed, a fight broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Wolverines' 29-7 win, and videos surfaced on social media showing multiple Spartans players "pushing, punching and kicking" Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows. His teammate and fellow defensive back Gemon Green was also seen on video surrounded by police and yelling toward Michigan State players.

"Two of our players were assaulted," Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "I saw on the one video. Ten-on-one. It was pretty bad. It needs to be investigated."

Tucker said in a statement on Twitter that there was "no excuse" for the actions of Michigan State players. The university's president, Samuel Stanley, also addressed the matter.

"I'm extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program," Stanley said. "On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student-athletes who were injured. There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent."

Michigan State fell to 3-5 with Saturday's loss, and things won't get easier this week, as the team will be massively short-handed in a road matchup against the Illinois Illini, who are 7-1.