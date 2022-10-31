Angelo Grose Among 4 Michigan State Players Suspended for Fight After Michigan Loss

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans lost more than just Saturday's game against the archrival Michigan Wolverines.

The postgame fight between a number of Spartans and far fewer Wolverines made headlines, and Michigan State announced it suspended linebacker Itayvion Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young.

Michigan State's announcement said it decided on the punishments "after reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected." It also said it is working with law enforcement to review the situation.

