Angelo Grose Among 4 Michigan State Players Suspended for Fight After Michigan Loss

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2022

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines calms down Eyabi Okie #18 of the Michigan Wolverines after defeating the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans lost more than just Saturday's game against the archrival Michigan Wolverines.

The postgame fight between a number of Spartans and far fewer Wolverines made headlines, and Michigan State announced it suspended linebacker Itayvion Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young.

Michigan State's announcement said it decided on the punishments "after reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected." It also said it is working with law enforcement to review the situation.

