Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Some NBA Execs 'Would Not Touch' Nets PG If Shopped by BK

In what will come as little surprise, the trade market for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving hasn't improved following the start of the 2022-23 NBA season and Irving's recent posts on social media promoting an antisemitic film.

Newsday's Steve Popper spoke with a "few" team executives from around the league who said they "would not touch" Irving.

Irving's future in Brooklyn was a frequent topic of discussion over the summer. The fact he remained with the Nets reflected how both sides were stuck in a marriage of convenience.

Trading the seven-time All-Star wasn't going to yield an equal return in terms of players coming back, so the team was stuck on that front. Irving, meanwhile, almost assuredly wasn't going to get anything better financially than his $36.5 million player option, so opting out wasn't realistic.

Both sides stood to gain from a continued partnership. A big year from Irving would improve his chances of landing a lucrative multiyear contract next offseason, and it would potentially make the Nets favorites to win the Eastern Conference.

That things have unraveled is nonetheless unsurprising, though, the expediency and manner of the meltdown are stunning.

Irving reposted a video of Infowars' Alex Jones discussing the "New World Order" conspiracy theory to his Instagram account in September. Then this month, he shared a link to a film that utilizes antisemitic themes and tropes.

The veteran point guard addressed the situation following a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers last Saturday. During his press conference, he got into a tense exchange with a reporter and said he was "not going to stand down on anything that I believe in."

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have both issued statements condemning antisemitism, and while neither specifically cited Irving, it was impossible not to connect the dots.

Likewise, Nets governor Joe Tsai shared his disappointment over Irving's posts about the film. Irving's responded that he "meant no disrespect to anyone's religious beliefs."

It's difficult to picture another team being willing to trade for Irving and deal with the fallout that would ensue.