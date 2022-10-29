NBA Denounces Hate Speech After Kyrie Irving's Promotion of Antisemitic Movie

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA released a statement denouncing "hate speech of any kind" in the wake of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter.

The NBA statement did not mention Irving by name, but it appeared to be in response to his tweet after it set off a wide-ranging critical backlash.

Those retorts also included a denouncement from Nets governor Joe Tsai, who expressed his disappointment and desire to speak with Irving further.

The organization also released official comments, per The Athletic's Alex Schiffer:

"The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech. We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time."

Nets head coach Steve Nash said Saturday that the organization spoke with Irving but did not go into much further detail.

Irving followed up Saturday and said he did not mean any disrespect with the tweet:

As of Saturday evening, there hasn't been any announcement of a potential punishment for Irving following the tweet promotion. For now, he'll look to lead the 1-4 Nets back into the win column after a date with the Indiana Pacers.