Cowboys Fans Lash Out on Twitter After Jerry Jones Fails to Trade for WR at Deadline

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a splash.

The Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders last week to bolster their defensive line depth, but Tuesday's deadline was ultimately a disappointment. They failed to make upgrades in other areas, including at wide receiver.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country on Sunday that he would "pull the trigger [if the right deal presents itself]" and that he was "not afraid" of taking a risk. But with nothing to show at Tuesday's deadline, fans are lashing out at the longtime Cowboys owner on Twitter:

Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy, Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks and Carolina Panthers receiver DJ Moore were among the options whom the Cowboys might have pursued at the trade deadline. Any one of them would have been a nice upgrade, but Dallas will instead roll into the second half without any additions out wide.

CeeDee Lamb leads the team with 42 catches for 556 and three touchdowns, while Noah Brown ranks second with 25 catches for 339 yards and one score. Michael Gallup, Simi Fehoko and and Jalen Tolbert make up the rest of the wideout unit.

The Cowboys are 6-2, but it's hard to imagine them competing with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East after failing to upgrade their receiving corps.