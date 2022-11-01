X

    Cowboys Fans Lash Out on Twitter After Jerry Jones Fails to Trade for WR at Deadline

    Erin WalshNovember 1, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a splash.

    The Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders last week to bolster their defensive line depth, but Tuesday's deadline was ultimately a disappointment. They failed to make upgrades in other areas, including at wide receiver.

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country on Sunday that he would "pull the trigger [if the right deal presents itself]" and that he was "not afraid" of taking a risk. But with nothing to show at Tuesday's deadline, fans are lashing out at the longtime Cowboys owner on Twitter:

    Bragg2x💎 @nolimit_swagy2x

    The Cowboys won’t win another Super Bowl under this ownership, time for them to go.

    Cody Hall @CNHall212

    I thought Jerry Jones said the <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a> were going to do something before the deadline today? I guess he's just like his team and all cowboys fans, all talk. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLTradeDeadline?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLTradeDeadline</a>

    ☆ Blake ☆ @blakenastyy

    Same Cowboys every year, disappointing wild card loss coming up next

    Patrick Cox @TexasMetroPlex

    Thank you Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys <a href="https://t.co/xXltiOU4fy">pic.twitter.com/xXltiOU4fy</a>

    F. Lamar @Lamar7124

    Hell Clarence I could have told you that last week!! Jerry Jones is full of it, he just wanted to be talked about and he needs attention <a href="https://t.co/VIj39RONeo">https://t.co/VIj39RONeo</a>

    cursed @PlsCursed

    LMFAO Jerry Jones is the absolute worst <a href="https://t.co/eTjAvFSbWG">https://t.co/eTjAvFSbWG</a>

    AR Time🐊 @GatorsRule83

    Once again, another trade deadline of Jerry Jones saying”the Cowboys are interested” and “the Cowboys have had major trade talks” and get…. Nothing. Be rn with all the success this year, something tells me it’s gonna be wasted.

    jack skellington (normal) @SnackPr0tein

    Jerry Jones at the trade deadline <a href="https://t.co/rOcrgZ9krs">pic.twitter.com/rOcrgZ9krs</a>

    ChristopherDale @Cward_official

    Yeah <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a> Jerry Jones, or Stephen Jones are not serious about winning a Super Bowl. It may be time for all of us to start looking for another team!

    Alex J. @quedamuzik

    Well…… The Trade deadline has passed and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a> didn’t bother to make a move…… Not surprising, but, we have to come to the realization that Jerry Jones doesn’t want to win, he just wants revenue. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CowboysNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CowboysNation</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cowboys</a>

    Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy, Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks and Carolina Panthers receiver DJ Moore were among the options whom the Cowboys might have pursued at the trade deadline. Any one of them would have been a nice upgrade, but Dallas will instead roll into the second half without any additions out wide.

    CeeDee Lamb leads the team with 42 catches for 556 and three touchdowns, while Noah Brown ranks second with 25 catches for 339 yards and one score. Michael Gallup, Simi Fehoko and and Jalen Tolbert make up the rest of the wideout unit.

    The Cowboys are 6-2, but it's hard to imagine them competing with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East after failing to upgrade their receiving corps.

