Kyle Shanahan: 49ers 'Open to Discussions With Everybody' Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Buzz

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Having already added Christian McCaffrey in a trade, Kyle Shanahan isn't dismissing the possibility of the San Francisco 49ers adding more talent before the end of the season.

During his weekly appearance on KNBR's Murph & Mac Show, Shanahan said the Niners are "open to discussions with everybody" when asked about the rumors connecting the Niners to Odell Beckham Jr.

"We look into everything," Shanahan added. "You don't have to worry about the trade deadline with him because he's out there and he's available. I've always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. He's that good of a player. But I'm definitely very happy with our receiver group right now and love the receivers that we have."

On Monday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Adam Schefter didn't dismiss the possibility of San Francisco making a play for Beckham.

Beckham has been linked to the 49ers in the past, even before last season when he was deciding on a new team following his release from the Cleveland Browns.

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports reported in March 2019 that San Francisco was among the teams Beckham would prefer to be traded to as the New York Giants were figuring out where to send the three-time Pro Bowler.

The Los Angeles Rams won the Beckham sweepstakes when he signed a one-year deal in November 2021. He was a huge difference-maker during their playoff run, most notably in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers when he had 113 yards on nine receptions.

Beckham tore his ACL in the second quarter of the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. He is still rehabbing the injury and it's unclear when he will be cleared to play.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported last month that NFL insiders believe Beckham might not receive clearance until December, but it could happen at some point in November.

Howe also reported the Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the teams that could have the most serious interest in Beckham.

The 49ers don't really have a need at wide receiver unless they want insurance to protect against injuries. Deebo Samuel sat out Sunday's win over the Rams with a hamstring injury.

A healthy Samuel, McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle are an excellent group of pass-catchers.

Beckham would be more of a luxury item for San Francisco rather than filling a need, but a team with Super Bowl aspirations this season might look to make an aggressive move to potentially put itself over the top.