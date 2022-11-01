World Series 2022: Updated MVP Race Before Astros vs. Phillies Game 3

0 of 4

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The postponement of World Series Game 3 from Monday to Tuesday gave the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies a chance to reset.

The two pitching staffs are fresh after two days off, and the batters should be more than well rested to combat the top arms on each side for the rest of the series.

There is no clear-cut Most Valuable Player favorite going into Game 3, but a few players have put themselves above others in the conversation.

Kyle Tucker hit a pair of home runs for the Astros in Game 1, Alex Bregman hit a long ball in Game 2 and Jose Altuve leads the series in hits with four.

J.T. Realmuto is Philadelphia's top hitting MVP candidate because of his game-winning home run in the 10th inning of Game 1.

Philadelphia's top pitchers have an opportunity to enter the MVP mix with the way its rotation is now set up, starting with Ranger Suarez in Game 3.