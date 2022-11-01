Bengals Crushed for 'Total Failure' in Blowout Loss to Browns Without Ja'Marr Chase

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals may have figured out how to make the Super Bowl last season, but they still can't figure out the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland defeated its AFC North rival 32-13 in Monday's showdown, dropping the Bengals to 4-4 on the season and an ugly 1-8 against the Browns in their last nine matchups. It seemed like things were starting to turn around for the reigning AFC champions this season with two straight wins, but they looked lost on both sides of the ball in Cleveland.

It didn't help that star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was sidelined by a hip injury, but Jerry Rice in his prime might not have made a difference in the outcome for the Bengals.

The offensive line couldn't block for Joe Burrow, the defense couldn't contain Nick Chubb or Amari Cooper, and the game was out of hand before the end of the third quarter.

Social media also didn't miss its chance to jump all over the Bengals for their performance:

Cincinnati was in scramble mode from the start and failed to score a point in a first half that included a Burrow interception and lost fumble, a missed field goal from Evan McPherson, and three Cleveland sacks as Myles Garrett and Co. applied constant pressure against an overwhelmed offensive line.

While the Bengals defense kept them within striking distance with two forced turnovers in the first half, Cleveland pulled away with a touchdown run and pass from Jacoby Brissett in the third quarter.

Even when Cincinnati finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter, McPherson missed the ensuing extra point. It was a fitting metaphor in an abysmal showing for a team that will need to regroup and bounce back if it is going to challenge for another Super Bowl run.

As if that wasn't enough, cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Tre Flowers were each ruled out with injuries during the contest, making life against Cooper even more difficult.

Things will probably go better for the Bengals when they return home to face the Carolina Panthers because they can't go much worse.