    Bengals Crushed for 'Total Failure' in Blowout Loss to Browns Without Ja'Marr Chase

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 1, 2022

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals gets sacked during the first half of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Bengals may have figured out how to make the Super Bowl last season, but they still can't figure out the Cleveland Browns.

    Cleveland defeated its AFC North rival 32-13 in Monday's showdown, dropping the Bengals to 4-4 on the season and an ugly 1-8 against the Browns in their last nine matchups. It seemed like things were starting to turn around for the reigning AFC champions this season with two straight wins, but they looked lost on both sides of the ball in Cleveland.

    It didn't help that star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was sidelined by a hip injury, but Jerry Rice in his prime might not have made a difference in the outcome for the Bengals.

    The offensive line couldn't block for Joe Burrow, the defense couldn't contain Nick Chubb or Amari Cooper, and the game was out of hand before the end of the third quarter.

    Social media also didn't miss its chance to jump all over the Bengals for their performance:

    Will Brinson @WillBrinson

    Complete and total failure by the Bengals across the board tonight

    Mo Egger @MoEgger

    Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t play tackle.

    Blake Jewell @BlakeJewellNFL

    Ja’Marr Chase is an elite game changer but there’s absolutely no reason his absence should effect this offense THIS much

    MikeDardisWLWT @MikeDardisWLWT

    Don’t tell me it’s just Ja’Marr Chase… How do you go from one of the top five teams in the NFL again… To an absolute disaster?? The defense is playing well enough… The offense is back to its old stale tricks

    Rich Gannon @RichGannon12

    No Ja’Marr Chase no first half points for <a href="https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bengals</a>.<br>Not a coincidence!

    Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

    Ja’marr Chase MVP game.

    trey wingo @wingoz

    When people ask how much Ja’Marr Chase means to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bengals</a> offense, show them the 1st half of this game

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Bengals offensive line: <a href="https://t.co/BdXyQfS9vp">pic.twitter.com/BdXyQfS9vp</a>

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    at no point this season has the Bengals offensive line looked good and better has been relative. they've just overcome it some weeks, like last year.

    Mike @bengals_sans

    If the Bengals offense can't score vs this Browns defense they are in serious trouble.<br><br>Burrow looks sped up from early hits and pressure, WRs aren't coming open very quick, and the run game has already been abandoned.<br><br>Defense is getting no pressure whatsoever right now either.

    James Rapien @JamesRapien

    Mission No. 1 was don't let Myles Garrett wreck the game... The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> star caused an interception and had a drive ending sack on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a>' second possession.

    Ryan Ginn @rmginn

    The Bengals offensive line should have to go to jail for their crimes against Joe Burrow

    Field Gulls @FieldGulls

    Bengals may need to double check the receipts on their offensive line investments.

    Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch

    This is an absolutely pathetic performance by the Bengals.

    Peter Berkes @peterberkes

    Bengals are going out SAD

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    You are getting clowned by the Cleveland Browns in primetime. That's down bad.

    Steven Ruiz @theStevenRuiz

    this bengals season has turned out exactly how their fans argued vehemently that it wouldn't. bad luck leading to weird losses, injuries, explosive play regression, burrow still taking sacks. there's always a fanbase that does the tobias funke 'but it might work with us' meme.

    Cincinnati was in scramble mode from the start and failed to score a point in a first half that included a Burrow interception and lost fumble, a missed field goal from Evan McPherson, and three Cleveland sacks as Myles Garrett and Co. applied constant pressure against an overwhelmed offensive line.

    While the Bengals defense kept them within striking distance with two forced turnovers in the first half, Cleveland pulled away with a touchdown run and pass from Jacoby Brissett in the third quarter.

    Even when Cincinnati finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter, McPherson missed the ensuing extra point. It was a fitting metaphor in an abysmal showing for a team that will need to regroup and bounce back if it is going to challenge for another Super Bowl run.

    As if that wasn't enough, cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Tre Flowers were each ruled out with injuries during the contest, making life against Cooper even more difficult.

    Things will probably go better for the Bengals when they return home to face the Carolina Panthers because they can't go much worse.

