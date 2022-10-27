Bengals' Ja'marr Chase Reportedly Out 4-6 Weeks with Hip Injury; Could Be Put on IR

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be sidelined for approximately four-to-six weeks with a hip injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chase, who saw a hip specialist Wednesday, could be placed on injured reserve. He suffered the injury in an Oct. 16 win over the New Orleans Saints and re-aggravated it in last weekend's win over the Atlanta Falcons, per Schefter.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Thursday that Chase was dealing with hip soreness.

Chase, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft, put together a monster sophomore season at LSU with 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in 14 games before opting to sit out the 2020 campaign. He tallied 1,455 yards and 13 scores in an impressive first year of his NFL career that earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

He's added 47 receptions for 605 yards and six TDs in seven games so far in 2022.

The 22-year-old Louisiana native didn't miss any time with the Tigers because of injury. His last notable setback came in 2017 during his time at Archbishop Rummel High School when he suffered a knee injury late in his senior season.

Cincinnati's receiver depth will be challenged with Chase out, which would create an opening in three-wide sets alongside Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Mike Thomas will likely get the first shot to fill the void, but Trent Taylor could also see more snaps.

Expectations are high for Chase given his blockbuster rookie season. Staying healthy will be a key part of the equation because there's no doubting his natural talent as he works to firmly establish himself as a high-end No. 1 target in the coming years.