Phillies, Astros Set World Series Pitching Matchups After Game 3 Postponement

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros set their starting rotations after Game 3 of the 2022 World Series was postponed until Tuesday.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirmed Ranger Suárez will take the bump in the next game, with Aaron Nola and Noah Syndergaard to follow in Games 4 and 5, respectively. Syndergaard was originally slated for Game 3.

Astros manager Dusty Baker, on the other hand, is sticking with Lance McCullers Jr., while Cristian Javier will "probably" get Game 4 duties. Some wondered whether that honor would go to Justin Verlander instead with the postponement giving all of the players an extra day off.

Thomson added he could use Syndergaard as a reliever in Game 3 or 4 if needed, in which case Kyle Gibson would become the Game 5 starter. He won't be tempted to go with Zack Wheeler there because he prefers to allow the 2021 All-Star to rest up as much as he can.

Wheeler was tagged for five runs on six hits in five innings of work in a 5-2 Game 2 defeat. More concerning, MLB.com's Todd Zolecki noted his fastball averaged 96.2 mph in the first inning of that contest after hitting 98.3 mph when he opened his earlier playoff appearances.

Baker appears to have similar concerns with moving Verlander's start up following the rainout.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner continues to be snakebitten in the Fall Classic after allowing five earned runs in Houston's 6-5 Game 1 loss. The slightly longer turnaround before his next appearance could help the right-hander get back to his best.