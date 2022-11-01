Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Guide for Top Players and Sleepers

0 of 3

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fantasy football managers will have their work cut out for them in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

Six different teams are on bye, and they collectively feature some of the heaviest hitters in the fantasy realm.

Between the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, the list of normally helpful fantasy contributors who are unavailable due to byes alone is staggering.

Throw in the perpetually growing injury list, and chances are you could have your share of holes to fill this weekend.

That's why we're supplying a sleeper at each of the three marquee positions along with our weekly rankings.

