NFL Exec Says Trade Deadline 'Will Be Disappointing ... Sellers Want Way Too Much'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

At least one NFL executive is reportedly expecting Tuesday's 2022 trade deadline to come and go without many groundbreaking moves.

"This deadline will be disappointing," an unnamed team official told NBC Sports' Peter King. "I don't see the desperate buyers, and the sellers want way too much. And some of the teams that should be selling, at least right now, aren't."

A few marquee names have already changed teams leading up to the deadline, headlined by running back Christian McCaffrey going to the San Francisco 49ers and defensive end Robert Quinn landing with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Other blockbuster talks have been rumored—Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday the Buffalo Bills had called the New Orleans Saints about running back Alvin Kamara—but it appears another high-profile deal may be a long shot.

King noted one team that may make some noise in the final 24 hours before the deadline is the Denver Broncos, who count linebacker Bradley Chubb and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy among the players generating interest from other teams.

Denver is coming off a 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, however, and after paying a high price to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason, the Broncos may be hesitant to deal key players despite a 3-5 record.

The Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams are the other teams that could emerge as sellers if the marketplace changes before the deadline, per King.

That said, a majority of teams are still within striking distance of a playoff berth as the regular season nears its halfway point. The record for the No. 7 seed, which is the final wild-card spot, stands at 4-3 in the AFC and 4-4 in the NFC.

Between that pace and last year's results, it's trending toward a 9-8 record potentially being enough to earn a place in the postseason in either conference. With that still in reach for most clubs, front offices may opt to stand pat unless a team offers a king's ransom.

One potential option for future years would be moving the trade deadline back, perhaps to somewhere around Week 12 or Week 13, so teams have a clearer picture about whether they should be buyers or sellers ahead of the stretch run.

For now, it sounds like Tuesday could be awfully quiet around the NFL.