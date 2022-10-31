Dark-Horse Candidates for Each Major NFL Award at Halfway Point

0 of 6

Eric Espada/Getty Images

It isn't how you start in the NFL. It's how you finish.

While some of the major awards that will be handed out at the beginning of the season might seem wrapped up already, there's still plenty of time for seismic shifts in the NFL landscape.

Just ask Kyler Murray, who was an MVP favorite around this time last year before the Cardinals imploded down the stretch. He didn't even wind up as a finalist for the award.

Week 9 marks the halfway point of the season, so as we head into that midpoint, now is a good time to look at each of the major award races and identify a dark-horse candidate who could emerge over the second half of the season.

We'll define a dark horse as anyone outside of the top five of the current odds provided by Vegas Insider, which are accurate as of Monday morning.