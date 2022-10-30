Bojan Bogdanović, Pistons Agree to 2-year, $39.1M Contract Extension After Trade

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Bojan Bogdanović and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a two-year, $39.1 million contract extension that ties him to the franchise through the 2024-25 campaign, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bogdanović is making $19.5 million this season, the final year of a four-year, $73 million deal he signed with the Utah Jazz in June 2019.

The Pistons acquired Bogdanović in a trade with the Jazz in September, sending Kelly Olynyk, Saben Lee and cash considerations to Utah in exchange for the veteran.

Bogdanović has appeared in each of Detroit's first six games, starting alongside Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. He's averaging 23.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 51.1 percent from deep.

The 33-year-old's extension comes as little surprise after NBA insider Marc Stein reported in September that he was seeking a multiyear extension. In addition, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey has referred to him as a "godsend," so it's clear the franchise values him as both a player and leader.

Cunningham, one of the team's rising stars, also told reporters earlier this week:

“He’s very knowledgeable about the game and he shares his knowledge. He doesn’t hold it to himself. He makes sure all of us are on the same page. He talks to us a lot. It’s fun to play with a guy like that who has such a high IQ and cares about winning so much.”

Bogdanović began his NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets in 2014-15, and he spent two-and-a-half seasons with the franchise before joining the Washington Wizards for the second half of the 2016-17 campaign.

From there, the Croatian spent two seasons with the Indiana Pacers, where he emerged as a key contributor, averaging 16.1 points in 161 games. His best seasons came with the Jazz from 2019-2022, when he averaged 18.4 points in 204 games.

Bogdanović will now be a key player for the Pistons moving forward, and he'll try to extend his hot start to the 2022-23 campaign in Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors.