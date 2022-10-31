NFL Week 8 Takeaways: Time to Stop Doubting Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks

3 of 8

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

After a Week 6 bye, the Las Vegas Raiders needed to go on a run in order to create a pathway back into the playoff discussion. After a 38-20 win over the Houston Texans last week, they fell completely flat against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome, losing 24-0.

At 2-5, general manager Dave Ziegler has to open up the phone lines for deals that involve notable players such as Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, Chandler Jones, Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell.

Vegas has a new regime in its first year. Though team brass signed Waller to a three-year extension in September, he's been a major disappointment in an injury-riddled stretch through October, hauling in just 16 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in five games.

Jones can draw some interest because of the cachet attached to his name, but he hasn't delivered on his new three-year, $51 million contract with modest numbers across the board (14 tackles, one for loss, a half-sack and nine pressures).

Jacobs, Abram and Ferrell have expiring contracts and will become free agents in 2023.

Though Jacobs had an incredible three-week run, rushing for 441 yards and six touchdowns before Sunday's loss, he's the most valuable roster asset on an expiring deal. Keep in mind that Vegas selected running back Zamir White in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. The club has Jacobs' potential replacement in tow.

The Raiders signed Derek Carr, Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby, Waller and Davante Adams (after they acquired him from the Green Bay Packers) to extensions, which created the illusion that they would compete in big January games this year. They're nowhere close to that level right now.

At this point, the Silver and Black can stop masquerading as a potential playoff squad with a bunch of big names and sell its best assets (for the right price) at the trade deadline.

Yes, Jacobs has been the engine of the offense in recent weeks, but he's easier to move than Waller, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, and Carr, who has some control over his future with a no-trade clause in his new contract.

After their first shutout loss since November of 2014 (to the then-St. Louis Rams), the Raiders must be more honest about their expectations for the 2022 season and consider the long-term future.