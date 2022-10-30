Steve Nash Says Nets' Loss to Pacers Was 'Disaster': 'Didn't See the Desire'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets' disastrous season continued Saturday with a 125-116 home loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The 1-5 Nets have now lost four straight games, and after the defeat, head coach Steve Nash ripped his team's performance.

Ben Simmons later told reporters the Nets held a players-only meeting following the loss.

The Nets' defense has been porous through six games, with the team allowing 125 or more points on four different occasions.

On Saturday, the Nets allowed Indiana to hit 50 percent of its 46 three-point attempts. The Pacers dished 31 assists to just 12 turnovers and also out-rebounded Brooklyn 53-34.

In addition, Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin dropped 32 points off the bench in his sixth-ever NBA game.

The offense has fared better, but it's been extremely top-heavy, with only Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving averaging over 11.6 points per game. On Saturday, the duo combined 61 of the team's points (52.6 percent of the scoring effort).

The road isn't going to get much easier for the Nets. They host the Pacers again on Monday and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday before embarking on a stretch of 10 road games over their next 12 matchups.