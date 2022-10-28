WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 28

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns returned to television Friday night on SmackDown, just eight days before a monumental clash with social media megastar Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What did The Tribal Chief have to say about his upcoming defense and how did he address the recent dissension with The Bloodline between Jey Uso and "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn?

Find out with this recap of a show that also featured an open challenge from SmackDown Women's champion Ronda Rousey.

