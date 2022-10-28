Buccaneers' Todd Bowles on Coaching Changes: 'Everything is on the Table for Us'

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After falling to 3-5 following Thursday's 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Todd Bowles isn't dismissing the possibility of making changes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' coaching staff.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Bucs' head coach was asked about the possibility of shaking up his staff.

"We're going to talk about everything this weekend," Bowles said. "When you're not playing well, everything is on the table for us, and we'll discuss that as a staff."

Following Tampa's 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Bowles dismissed the possibility of making changes to his staff.

"I will not consider changing coaching, but I will consider what we're doing," he told reporters. "We definitely need to change some of the things we're doing. We've been discussing that. It can't happen overnight, but we've got to do a lot better than what we've been doing as a whole."

These past two games have shown some cracks in the Bucs' defensive foundation. P.J. Walker went 16-of-22 for 177 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers. It came one week after he was held to 60 yards passing and had a negative average depth of target against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Ravens racked up 231 rushing yards on 33 carries. All five players who had at least one rushing attempt averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

While the defense is starting to struggle, Tampa's offense remains a problem. Tom Brady did finish with 325 passing yards, his most since Week 5, but the Bucs were only able to convert two of their five red-zone possessions into touchdowns.

The Buccaneers' running game was non-existent on Thursday. They only had 44 yards on 15 attempts. Since finishing with 152 yards in a Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, they are averaging 49 yards rushing yards per game over the past seven weeks.

Bowles is in his first season as Tampa's head coach. He was promoted to the role after Bruce Arians stepped down on March 30. Bowles had been defensive coordinator for the previous three seasons. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is in his fourth season with the team.