Predicting Every 2022 MLB Gold Glove Award Winner

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

It's that time of year again in Major League Baseball, and we're not just referring to the timing of the World Series. It's also Gold Glove Awards season, as the winners are set to be announced Tuesday.

So, let's predict which of the finalists will walk away with hardware.

This involved making so many best guesses, as it's not as if the Gold Glove selection process is 100 percent objective. Though the SABR Defensive Index accounts for 25 percent of said process, the other 75 percent is comprised of votes from all 30 managers and up to six coaches per team. What they see and what the metrics say don't necessarily have to line up.

For our part, we mostly relied on the metrics in picking the likely winners at all 10 positions—the usual nine plus a new slot for utility players—in the American League and National League. We focused on defensive runs saved (DRS), ultimate zone rating (UZR) and outs above average (OAA), plus framing runs (FRM) for catchers.

There were some cases, however, where we found it wise to defer to any reputational advantages players might have. Because even if the numbers suggest there should be a changing of the guard at a certain position, some Gold Gloves just seem to be for life.

With all metrics courtesy of FanGraphs and Baseball Savant, let's take it away.