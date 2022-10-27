UNC's Hubert Davis Agrees to New Contract Through 2027; Deal Worth Around $16.7M

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Fresh off the most successful first season for a men's basketball coach in North Carolina history, Hubert Davis is getting a raise.

The university released details of the head coach's new deal Wednesday, a little more than two months after it was signed. Davis is now under contract through the 2027-28 season, and he'll make about $16.7 in guarantees over the course of the deal. He can also earn an additional $1.1 million per season in performance bonuses.

"I love this job," Davis told reporters this month. "I've always wanted to be a part of this program. And to say that I've been able to be a part of it as a player, as an assistant coach and now as a head coach is a really cool deal."

An assistant for a decade under Roy Williams, Davis took over last season and became the first coach in program history to lead the Tar Heels (29-10) to the national championship game in his first year.

North Carolina will enter the 2022-23 season with a veteran-laden roster seemingly primed for another deep run in March. Four of the team's five starters from last season return, highlighted by leading scorers Armando Bacot and Caleb Love. Both the Associated Press and Coaches polls ranked the Heels as the nation's top team by a significant margin in preseason voting.

After coming into last season as the No. 19 team in the country with minimal expectations, it'll be interesting to see how Davis handles the weight of national championship pressure. The Heels' NCAA tournament run in March was largely a happy surprise; they were a No. 8 seed, matching the all-time record for the lowest seed to compete for a national title.

While few will quibble with Davis getting a contract extension now, don't be surprised if things turn if North Carolina struggles out of the gate. Heels fans don't have to look far into history to remember Bill Guthridge, who had a Final Four run in his first season (1997-98) replacing Dean Smith before the program started to falter.