WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa Announces He Underwent Surgery on Hip Injury

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa said Wednesday that he underwent surgery to repair a hip injury.

In an Instagram post, Ciampa shared photos of himself in a hospital bed next to his doctor, and noted that it was determined that his hip labrum was the cause of glute and back pain he had been experiencing.

Ciampa thanked his doctor, the WWE medical team, his wife and his daughter, and noted that the "road to recovery begins."

The last televised match Ciampa competed in was on the Aug. 22 episode of Raw when he teamed with The Miz against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley. He had a few live event matches after that with the final one being a United States Championship bout against Lashley on Sept. 17.

Ciampa's absence from Raw was explained by The Miz, who said Dexter Lumis had kidnapped him, but Johnny Gargano challenged that notion this week.

Gargano, who was Ciampa's tag team partner and rival in NXT, said he texted Ciampa, who told him that he was actually out with an injury.

Ciampa confirmed Wednesday that the injury is legitimate, and while he did not provide a timeline for his return, his caption suggested that it won't necessarily be a quick recovery.

The 37-year-old Ciampa is perhaps more synonymous with NXT than any other Superstar, as he debuted for the brand in 2015 after a successful run with Ring of Honor.

Ciampa remained part of NXT until earlier this year, holding the NXT Championship twice and the NXT Tag Team Championship once with Gargano as DIY during his tenure.

While Ciampa experienced plenty of highs in NXT, he also went through some lows, missing significant time due to knee and neck injuries.

After initially being on his own on Raw after getting called up, Ciampa aligned himself with The Miz in July, and began teaming with him and accompanying him during singles matches.

The pairing seemed to be working well for Ciampa, as he enjoyed some success and had an excellent U.S. title match against Lashley on Aug. 8.

While it is unclear when Ciampa will be back, the injury could allow WWE to wipe the slate clean and bring him back as a babyface when healthy, perhaps in an alliance with Gargano, who returned to WWE in August.

