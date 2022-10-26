Winners and Losers from UEFA Champions League, Matchday 5

1 of 6

Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

You have to commend Shakhtar Donetsk for their incredible achievements in this year’s competition.

Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Celtic confirms at least a spot in the Europa League for the Ukrainian outfit, who will advance to the Champions League round of 16 if they beat RB Leipzig on the final matchday.

Shakhtar have just one defeat in five group matches, a feat that would be impressive in any season. Football doesn’t matter while Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine continues, but it does act as a symbol of passion, strength and pride that defines the Ukrainian people.

Shakhtar’s schedule, squad, staff and even home continue to be impacted by the war. They have played all their "home" games in the group stage in Warsaw, Poland. That didn’t stop their stars from stepping up.

We have praised Mykhalo Mudryk a ton already in this column. Unsurprisingly, his brilliant individual goal confirmed at least a third-place finish for the team. Celtic had their chances and were wasteful in front of their own fans, but that is nothing new when it comes to the Bhoys in Europe. Shakhtar’s open-goal miss can also be relegated to a footnote on a historic night.

The real story was one of stunning success under the weight of completely unfair odds. Well done to Igor Jovicevic, his players and everyone at the club. Truly inspiring.