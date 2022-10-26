Way-too-Soon 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Predictions

2 of 6

Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images

It is tempting to predict that Russell Westbrook won't be traded at all. The Los Angeles Lakers won't magically become title favorites if they move him and two firsts for Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl or Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. Their future selves might be better off riding it out with Russ or attempting to broker a buyout, taking their play-in-exit-or-worse medicine this season and recalibrating over the summer.

That's not happening. At least, it shouldn't. LeBron James is in his age-38 season and still really, really freaking good. Whether the Lakers have a plausible path to contention doesn't matter. They are obligated to act like they do, because LeBron (and Anthony Davis) exist. That calculus only changes if—*ferociously knocks on oakened mahogany*—one of the stars gets injured or if AD pulls a January 2019 and requests a trade. (Gasp at the latter if you must, but really munch on it and you'll have an AlonzoMourningNodding.gif epiphany.)

The Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs loom as the most natural trade partners. Indiana is even less interested in the here and now than most Victor Wembanyama oglers, and San Antonio has nearly $30 million in cap space they can use to cushion the blow for the small-market Lakers front office.

I won't take a stab at predicting how much it costs for L.A. to ship out Russ. At least one first-round pick and swap feels like the bare minimum. He's on an expiring contract, but his salary is so gargantuan ($47.1 million) teams won't acquire him with the intention of rerouting him elsewhere. And any squad that's willing to stomach the money won't have any interest in actually keeping him. His contract effectively becomes dead money they must waive or buy out.

Determining which theoretical package the Lakers might prefer is a real thinker. A healthy Turner and engaged Hield gives them more of a nudge than Richardson and Poeltl. But a healthy Turner and engaged Hield are massive asks. The Spurs also have the ability to send out contracts that don't add money to the Lakers' 2023-24 books. That's huge. Los Angeles is on track for semi-significant cap space next summer and can't just bank on junking the final year and $19.3 million left on Hield's deal over the offseason.

Regardless, Westbrook will be traded. Which is good. Because the Lakers are bad. And he seems very unhappy. Ending this marriage that never should've taken place is best for everyone.