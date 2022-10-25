John Wall on Russell Westbrook: 'You Can Tell He Don’t Have the Joy Right Now'

AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.

Russell Westbrook had a difficult 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it's carried over into this campaign after a summer of trade rumors.

And players around the league are feeling for him.

"What he's going through is tough," Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall told Sam Amick of The Athletic. "You can tell he don't have the joy right now."

That came as part of a larger discussion about veterans around the league who currently aren't signed to teams, like Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Kemba Walker and DeMarcus Cousins, among others:

"It's kind of tough, because I feel like a lot of those vet guys can still contribute to a lot of teams, you know what I mean?" Wall said. "And I just feel like they're trying to push the old heads out. That's just how I look at it. So I'm just happy I got the opportunity to be back in this because I could have been one of those guys who's still trying to find a team."

Wall existed in something of a career purgatory with the Houston Rockets last season, as the team didn't find a trade partner for him, and the two sides mutually agreed he wouldn't play for the rebuilding squad.

It's a situation that Westbrook might find himself in if the Lakers ultimately trade him unless his new team is willing to agree to a buyout on his $47 million deal. It does seem, however, that a Westbrook trade is inevitable at this point.

The 33-year-old is averaging just 10.3 points per game this season, shooting a woeful 28.9 percent from the field and 8.3 percent from three. The former MVP is struggling immensely, compounded by his poor fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis and playing for a Lakers team that remains one of the most oft-discussed and dissected franchises in the NBA.

Wall, 32, has found new life with the Clippers, averaging 16 points per game while addressing the team's long-standing need for a primary ball-hander and facilitator.

It remains to be seen if a similar revitalization can occur for Westbrook. It's hard to imagine that ever happening in Los Angeles.