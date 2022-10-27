1 Player Each NFL Team Should Try to Acquire at the 2022 Trade Deadline

0 of 32

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

We're rapidly approaching the 2022 NFL trade deadline, and the moves are starting to come in.

Last Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panther.s. On Monday, the New York Jets dealt for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears traded pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. More deals are likely to come before the November 1 trade deadline hits.

We're here to have a little fun and examine one player each franchise should try to acquire before next Tuesday.

Naturally, not all teams will be big buyers at the deadline. Teams like the one-win Houston Texans and the two-win Pittsburgh Steelers aren't likely to make win-now moves. However, this doesn't mean that they can't make deals that will benefit them in the long-term.

Below, you'll find one logical trade target for each team based on factors like team needs, player potential, past production, contract status and cap space. To keep things interesting, we'll limit each trade candidate to one team only.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.

