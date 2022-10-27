1 Player Each NFL Team Should Try to Acquire at the 2022 Trade DeadlineOctober 27, 2022
1 Player Each NFL Team Should Try to Acquire at the 2022 Trade Deadline
We're rapidly approaching the 2022 NFL trade deadline, and the moves are starting to come in.
Last Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panther.s. On Monday, the New York Jets dealt for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson.
On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears traded pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. More deals are likely to come before the November 1 trade deadline hits.
We're here to have a little fun and examine one player each franchise should try to acquire before next Tuesday.
Naturally, not all teams will be big buyers at the deadline. Teams like the one-win Houston Texans and the two-win Pittsburgh Steelers aren't likely to make win-now moves. However, this doesn't mean that they can't make deals that will benefit them in the long-term.
Below, you'll find one logical trade target for each team based on factors like team needs, player potential, past production, contract status and cap space. To keep things interesting, we'll limit each trade candidate to one team only.
Teams are listed in alphabetical order.
Arizona Cardinals: WR Denzel Mims
The Arizona Cardinals have already made one move at receiver, snagging Robbie Anderson in a deal with the Panthers They also got DeAndre Hopkins back in Week 7 following his six-game suspension for a PED violation.
However, it would make sense for Arizona to take a flier on Jets wideout Denzel Mims, who was available in the offseason, according to SNY's Connor Hughes. The Jets wanted a fourth-round pick then, per Hughes but they may be willing to accept less now.
Mims has only appeared in one game with New York this season.
Receiver depth could be valuable for the Cardinals, who at 3-4, are still very much alive in the NFC West race. Mims, a 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor, has a lot of untapped potential and a connection with the Cards' coaching staff.
Associate head coach and receivers coach Shawn Jefferson was the Jets' assistant head coach and receivers coach during Mims' rookie season. Jefferson might want to get another look at Mims over the final year-and-a-half of his rookie contract.
Atlanta Falcons: Edge Bradley Chubb
The 3-4 Atlanta Falcons are still in it in the NFC South, and they may look to make a win-now move at the deadline. Adding a pass-rusher like Bradley Chubb of the Denver Broncos would be exactly that sort of move.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver has gotten calls on Chubb, K.J. Hamler and Jerry Jeudy. Chubb could significantly boost a Falcons defense that has logged a mere 11 sacks this season.
Chubb has appeared in all seven games for the Broncos and has logged 5.5 sacks to go with 15 quarterback pressures.
The caveat here is that Chubb is in the final year of his rookie deal and playing on a fully guaranteed $12.7 million salary. Atlanta has $9.9 million in cap space and would obviously want to sign Chubb to an extension upon acquiring him.
If the Broncos are willing to deal, though—and they're short on 2023 draft picks thanks to the Russell Wilson trade—this is a hypothetical trade that could benefit the Falcons both immediately and in the future.
Baltimore Ravens: S Johnathan Abram
The Las Vegas Raiders may be willing to move 2019 first-round picks Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"I'm told Vegas has had talks with teams on both players in recent months, with Abram's name circulating a lot," Fowler wrote.
The Baltimore Ravens should be very interested in Abram if he is indeed available. The Ravens have already allowed 1,829 passing yards this season and recently lost starting safety Marcus Williams to a dislocated wrist
Abram, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, could be a tremendously valuable rental for the Ravens. He has started all six games in 2022 and has logged 40 tackles and one pass defended. He's allowed a career-best opposing passer rating of 91.3 in coverage.
Adding Abram is also a move Baltimore ($2.8 million in cap space) could afford. The 26-year-old has a base salary of $2.1 million.
Buffalo Bills: RB Kareem Hunt
The Buffalo Bills were interested in McCaffrey before he landed with San Francisco, according to the MMQB's Albert Breer.
The Bills' pursuit of McCaffrey suggests that Buffalo would like to add a dual-threat to its backfield. With McCaffrey out of the mix, the Bills should turn their attention to Cleveland Browns standout Kareem Hunt.
Hunt requested and was denied a trade in the offseason, but it appears he is finally available. According to Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports, Cleveland is "listening to offers" on the 27-year-old.
In Cleveland, Hunt is stuck behind Nick Chubb. In Buffalo, he'd share rushing duties with Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, rookie James Cook and quarterback Josh Allen. With the Bills, though, Hunt would have a chance to do something he won't do with the Browns this season—chase a Super Bowl.
If Buffalo is truly all-in on improving its offense at the deadline, Hunt is the ideal trade target.
Carolina Panthers: TE Mike Gesicki
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has started to show up in the game plan over the past couple of weeks. He was targeted seven times in each of his past two games and finished Week 6 with six catches, 69 yards and two touchdowns.
However, Gesicki hasn't been heavily utilized overall (18 catches all season) as the Dolphins funnel their passing attack through Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
With Gesicki playing on the franchise tag and set to be a free agent in 2023, the Panthers should look to see if Miami will part with him. Carolina is clearly building for the future, after dealing both McCaffrey and Anderson. That future may include a quarterback taken highly in the 2023 draft.
Gesicki, who has two 700-yard campaigns on his resume, would be a great security blanket for Carolina's next signal-caller. With all due respect to Ian Thomas—who has 11 catches and 118 yards this season—he'd also give the Panthers a notable upgrade at tight end. The challenge, of course, would be ensuring that Gesicki sticks around beyond this season.
Chicago Bears: WR K.J. Hamler
The Bears got back into the win column on Monday night with a big win over the New England Patriots. Part of the plan in that game was to utilize designed runs for quarterback Justin Fields.
"I thought it brought a whole different element to our offense," Fields said, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
While utilizing Fields' running ability is something the Bears should have done from the beginning, Chicago is still looking to develop him as a complete signal-caller. Improving a receiving corps that lacks receiver depth behind Darnell Mooney should be part of the process.
The Bears should try to acquire Hamler from the Broncos if he is indeed available. The 2020 second-round pick has been hampered by injuries in Denver—including a torn ACL last season—so there's no telling what his ceiling might be.
As Chicago continues putting pieces around Fields, it could acquire Hamler and look to see if it can get more out of him than he's shown in Denver.
Cincinnati Bengals: CB William Jackson III
The Cincinnati Bengals have overcome an 0-2 start and have moved to 4-3 on the season. Sunday's win over the Falcons, though, was really their first true complete game of the year. If it's a sign of things to come, then Cincinnati absolutely should be buyers at the deadline.
If the Bengals are buying, then they might want to add a familiar face to their secondary. Cornerback William Jackson III has requested a trade from the Washington Commanders, and Washington appears willing to oblige.
Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Commanders have "engaged" in trade talks.
While Jackson hasn't been particularly reliable in Washington, he was a solid starter in Cincinnati—he allowed an opposing passer rating of 88.2 in his final season there. He could bring system familiarity and a reasonable price point with a base salary of $5 million in 2022.
Cincinnati has been good against the pass this season (5.9 yards per attempt allowed), but secondary depth should be valued by any club with Super Bowl aspirations.
Cleveland Browns: Edge Clelin Ferrell
Ferrell isn't as enticing of a trade target as Abram, as the fourth-year pass-rusher has logged a mere half-sack this season. However, he did flash some upside early in his career. As a rookie in 2019, Ferrell logged 4.5 sacks, and he had 21 quarterback pressures the following year.
The 2-5 Browns aren't likely to win anything this season, but they should kick the tires on Ferrell to see if he has any future value. Cleveland has one established pass-rusher in Myles Garrett but no long-term complement on the edge.
Jadeveon Clowney is playing on a one-year, $10 million deal.
This would be a trial run for the Browns, who have a league-high $34.6 million in cap space. If Ferrell could show some promise in Joe Woods' defense, he might be a rotational rusher Cleveland could develop long-term. If not, the Browns would be done with him in 2023 and could continue their search for Garrett's running mate.
Dallas Cowboys: CB Sidney Jones IV
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV has only appeared in three games this season and is available for trade, according to Fowler.
Last year, though, Jones was an 11-game starter and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 84.3 in coverage. He should be high on the wish list of cornerback-needy teams, and the Dallas Cowboys suddenly find themselves in that group.
On Monday, Dallas announced that cornerback Jourdan Lewis will miss the remainder of the season with a Lisfranc injury.
At 5-2, the Cowboys are poised to make a deep playoff push in the NFC this season, but Lewis' injury looms large. He's been a big part of a defense that ranks second in points allowed, playing 79 percent of the defensive snaps in six games with four starts.
Adding Jones, who is on a modest one-year, $3.6 million contract, would give Dallas a viable replacement for Lewis and help keep its big-play defense rolling.
Denver Broncos: RB Cam Akers
The Broncos and Los Angeles Rams were also interested in McCaffrey before he joined the 49ers, according to Breer. Perhaps a trade could help both teams before the deadline.
Los Angeles appears to be done with running back Cam Akers, who "could be on the way out," according to Rapoport. The Broncos, meanwhile, are seeking running back help in the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear.
Denver may have found a spark in Mike Boone, who is averaging 5.5 yards per carry, but Melvin Gordon III and Latavius Murray have both averaged below four yards per rush. As a team, Denver is averaging just 4.2 yards per carry.
Akers, of course, has struggled since last season's torn Achilles and averaged just three yards per carry before being pulled from L.A.'s game plan. However, he's still a 23-year-old back with upside (4.3 yards per carry as a rookie) who shouldn't cost much on the trade block.
The Broncos won't have first or second-round picks in 2023 because of the Wilson trade, so it makes sense for them to pursue budget options if they're looking to bolster their backfield via a trade.
Detroit Lions: DT Daron Payne
The Detroit Lions have been a scrappy team in 2022, but they're still sitting at 1-5 and likely building for the future.
Given Detroit's situation, any trades at the deadline should involve players who can be part of the long-term building process. Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne could be exactly that sort of player.
Payne has been terrific for Washington this season, tallying 3.5 sacks, 24 tackles and 12 quarterback pressures. He's also in the final year of his contract and could be a free agent next spring.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera has expressed hope that Payne has a future in Washington, but the Lions should see if there's any chance of prying him away. Detroit's defense ranks dead-last in both yards and points allowed this season. If Payne can be acquired and extended, he'd be a terrific defensive building block alongside rookie edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
Green Bay Packers: WR Brandin Cooks
The Green Bay Packers have stumbled to a 3-4 record and are still seeking consistency with their post-Davante Adams receiving group. Unsurprisingly, the Packers are expected to pursue a receiver at the trade deadline.
"A few general managers I've spoken to are certain Green Bay is looking for potential receiver help on the trade market," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.
Specifically, Green Bay should be looking for a proven No. 1 receiver, and Houston Texans pass-catcher Brandin Cooks fits that mold. According to Rapoport, Cooks has been "the target of multiple calls" by unnamed teams.
If Green Bay isn't one of those teams, it should be. Cooks had 1,000-yard campaigns in both 2020 and 2021 and is exactly the sort of viable deep-threat target that Aaron Rodgers is lacking. Green Bay has averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt this season.
The challenge would be convincing Houston to take on dead-cap charges of $8.1 million and $16.2 million this season and next, respectively. The Packers should give it a shot, though, because they're quickly losing ground in the NFC North to the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings.
Houston Texans: DT Jerry Tillery
Much like the Panthers and the Lions, the 1-4-1 Houston Texans should be looking for young players who can potentially help them in the future. Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery might be one of those players.
Tillery, a 2019 first-round pick, has been relegated to a depth role in L.A. this season. While he has appeared in all seven games, he hasn't made a start and has played just 43 percent of the defensive snaps.
One year ago, however, Tillery was a 15-game starter and finished with 51 tackles and 4.5 sacks—which should grab Houston's attention. The Texans have allowed 5.2 yards per carry and rank dead-last in total rushing yards surrendered.
It's worth checking in to see if the Chargers would part with Tillery, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. If L.A. doesn't view him as a future contributor, the Texans could try out Tillery over the second half of the season to see if he deserves a future role in Houston.
Indianapolis Colts: G Austin Corbett
The Indianapolis Colts recently announced that Sam Ehlinger will replace Matt Ryan at quarterback for the remainder of the season. While the switch may spark Indy's passing offense—Ryan has a league-high nine interceptions—the Colts will need to protect him for it to happen.
Ryan was sacked 24 times and was under pressure on 25.7 percent of his dropbacks this season.
Right guard has been a problem area for the Colts, and Matt Pryor has allowed five sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Indianapolis should see if the Panthers are willing to make guard Austin Corbett part of their deadline fire sale.
Corbett has been responsible for no penalties or sacks this season, according to PFF.
Not only would Corbett provide an upgrade at guard this season, but he's under contract through 2024 and could potentially provide Indianapolis with a long-term answer along the line.
Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Greedy Williams
The 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars are another team that should be thinking of its future at the trade deadline. Browns cornerback Greedy Williams might have the potential to be part of that future.
According to Stainbrook, the Browns are "listening to offers" for the 24-year-old along with Kareem Hunt.
Williams has had an injury-hampered start to his career, appearing in only 30 games since being drafted in 2019. He missed the entire 2020 season with a shoulder injury.
When he's been healthy, though, the LSU product has shown promise. In eight games last season, Williams allowed an opposing passer rating of only 74.0.
While the Jaguars rank 10th in scoring defense, they haven't been great against the pass this season, allowing an average of 6.3 yards per attempt. Williams could potentially provide a boost now while auditioning for a future role.
Theoretically, the Jags could buy low on Williams now, evaluate him for the rest of the season and see if he's worth keeping beyond 2022.
Kansas City Chiefs: Edge Jadeveon Clowney
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be one of the top contenders in the AFC, and they may look to be buyers at the deadline. However, with only $3.7 million in cap space available, Kansas City will have to be careful about who it targets.
Interestingly, standout pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney could be a realistic target for the Chiefs, if the Browns are willing to deal him. While Clowney is on a one-year, $10 million deal, it is structured to pay out over the next five seasons. Clowney's cap hit in 2022 is just $1.25 million.
Now, the Browns aren't likely to deal Clowney if they feel that have any shot at all of getting back into the playoff conversation. However, it would behove the Chiefs to at least inquire about the three-time Pro Bowler's availability.
While the Kansas City defense has tallied a solid 19 sacks this season, it ranks just 25th in yards and points allowed. A team can never have too many good pass-rushers, and Clowney—who had nine sacks in 2021—also happens to be a tremendous run defender on the edge.
Kansas City is also set to be without pass-rusher Frank Clark for two games, as he's been suspended for violation of the league's personal conduct policy over a 2021 weapons charge.
Las Vegas Raiders: LB Roquan Smith
The 2-4 Las Vegas Raiders haven't gotten off to the start that they had hoped for in 2022. While they did recently trade defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys, they're unlikely to give up on the season just yet.
If the Raiders are looking to dramatically improve a defense that ranks 24th overall and 26th in points allowed, they should go hard after Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.
Smith is in the final year of his rookie deal and is setting himself up for a huge 2023 payday. Through seven weeks, Smith has already racked up a league-high 78 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three passes defended. In coverage, he has allowed an opposing passer rating of only 55.3.
While Smith is playing on a fully guaranteed $9.7 million salary, the Raiders could fit him into their $10.7 million in available cap space. One big question is whether the Raiders could get Smith to commit to an extension upon his arrival.
The other big question is whether Chicago can be convinced to part with the centerpiece of its defense. There's virtually no scenario in which Smith could be acquired for a bargain, but Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler should see if there's any way to get a deal done.
Las Vegas made one big win-now move this calendar year by trading for Davante Adams. Adding Smith would be another one.
Los Angeles Chargers: WR Kendrick Bourne
The Los Angeles Chargers suddenly find themselves in dire need of receiver help. Keenan Allen has spent much of the season battling a hamstring ailment, while Mike Williams suffered an ankle injury in Week 7.
Head coach Brandon Staley said that the injury will keep Williams out for "weeks, not days," according to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. Daniel Popper of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Chargers are expecting him to miss at least four weeks.
While New England Patriots wideout Kendrick Bourne isn't likely to replicate the success of a healthy Williams or Allen, he's a big (6'1", 190 lbs) perimeter target who is drawing interest on the trade market.
"Multiple" teams have called the Patriots about Bourne, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Bourne has only 11 catches for 156 yards this season, but he showed last year (800 yards, 5 TDs) that he can be a focal point of a passing attack. Los Angeles could use another target right now, but with Williams expected back later this season, it may not be eager to swing for a higher-profile receiver.
With a base salary of $3.5 million this season, Bourne could be the perfect inexpensive fill-in for the Chargers.
Los Angeles Rams: RB D'Ernest Johnson
Since the Rams missed out on Christian McCaffrey, are still likely to trade Cam Akers and are still without rookie running back Kyren Williams, they should be in the ball-carrier market.
While Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt would make sense for the Rams, we'll pair them with a slightly cheaper option. Hunt's teammate, D'Ernest Johnson, has a base salary of just $1.1 million and shouldn't cost more than a late-round selection.
Johnson has played only 10 offensive snaps for the Browns this season. However, the South Florida product has shown in the past that he can be a high-level contributor.
Johnson appeared in all 17 games last season, made two starts and finished with 534 rushing yards, 137 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. While the 26-year-old isn't McCaffrey, he could help boost L.A.'s 31st-ranked rushing attack.
The Rams are no stranger to working in-season trades, but they have only $5.4 million in cap space and two picks within the first five rounds of the 2023 draft. They need to be eying budget options, and Johnson is the perfect running back target.
Miami Dolphins: Edge Jerry Hughes
The 4-3 Miami Dolphins are looking up at both the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets in the AFC East. To close the gap, they should aim to bolster a defense that ranks 24th in passing yards allowed and has logged only 14 sacks.
The Dolphins should take a long look at Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes.
Hughes is now 34 years old, but he's still quite capable of getting after opposing passers. This season, he has four sacks and one forced fumble through six games.
Hughes also has plenty of AFC East familiarity after spending the previous nine seasons in Buffalo. That means he's already used to game-planning for divisional quarterbacks and offensive linemen. Plus, with a base salary of only $2 million this season and no guarantees in 2023, Hughes wouldn't require a long-term commitment.
While there hasn't been any chatter about a Hughes trade, he's one of the few quality trade chips Houston possesses aside from Brandin Cooks. The Dolphins should see if the Texans are willing to deal him.
Minnesota Vikings: CB Donte Jackson
The 5-1 Minnesota Vikings are in relative control of the NFC North right now. However, they have some legitimate defensive concerns, as they rank 28th in passing yards allowed and 31st in yards per attempt surrendered (7.3).
Minnesota should get in on Carolina's trade deadline fire sale and see if if can pry away cornerback Donte Jackson.
One of the league's more underrated young corners, the 26-year-old has started all 19 games in which he has appeared over the past two seasons and had an impressive 10 passes defended in 2021.
While Jackson is playing on a new three-year, $35.2 million deal, he has only a $1 million base salary this season. However, his cap hit is set to jump from $6.1 million this season to nearly $14.3 million next year.
The Vikings might view Jackson as a one-year rental, but they're in a position to win now and could use the cornerback help. This would be a sensible paring if Carolina can be talked into moving Jackson.
New England Patriots: WR Jerry Jeudy
The New England Patriots have some serious questions at quarterback following Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears.
Mac Jones returned to the starting lineup but was later replaced by Bailey Zappe. Neither quarterback performed well, going a combined 17-of-28 for 198 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.
The Patriots aren't likely to trade for a new quarterback at the deadline, but they could get their signal-callers some receiving help in the form of Jerry Jeudy.
The Alabama product has been a big part of Denver Broncos offense this season, ranking second on the team with 24 receptions for 386 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Broncos could be eager to replace some of the draft capital they coughed up to acquire Russell Wilson this past offseason.
Jeudy, who has 114 catches for 1,709 yards in 33 career games, has the potential to be a No. 1 receiver, which is something the Patriots desperately lack. He is signed through 2023 and still has the fifth-year option available on his rookie contract.
New England should try to snag the 2020 first-round pick from Denver by Tuesday.
New Orleans Saints: DE Tarell Basham
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the New Orleans Saints could have some interest in New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton at the trade deadline.
The Saints "looked into his market in the past and could again," Fowler wrote.
Injuries have plagued Saints receivers Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Chris Olave (concussion) this season. Despite that, the Saints offense ranks seventh in scoring.
Instead of targeting a receiver, New Orleans should address its 31st-ranked scoring defense. Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham might be able to help.
Basham has been on injured reserve with a thigh injury, but he was designated for return last week. He may find playing time hard to come by in Dallas' loaded defensive front, but he could be a valuable role player in New Orleans.
Last season, Basham tallied 39 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 21 quarterback pressures. The Saints have only $2 million in cap space, but they could afford Basham's base salary of $1.8 million.
New York Giants: WR Chase Claypool
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, teams have expressed interest in Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool, though he isn't expected to be traded "barring a shift."
It would behoove the New York Giants to see if Pittsburgh could have a change of heart.
The Giants have dealt with their own injury issues at receiver. Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson have all missed games this season, while Sterling Shepard is on injured reserve with a torn ACL.
Claypool is a big-play receiver who can also attack defenses as a runner. He has 266 receiving yards, 55 rushing yards and one touchdown this season. His dual-threat ability would add more creative wrinkles for Brian Daboll and the New York offense, which already uses quarterback Daniel Jones to augment its ground game.
With a base salary of only $1.2 million, Claypool would be an affordable option for the Giants, who have $3.3 million in cap space available.
New York Jets: G Ben Cleveland
The 5-2 New York Jets already filled one hole by adding James Robinson to their backfield after rookie running back Breece Hall tore his ACL on Sunday. They still have another to address, as standout guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is now out for the season with a triceps injury.
New York should take a flier on Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Cleveland, who has played only 20 snaps this season, all of which came on special teams. Cleveland was a third-round draft pick in 2021 and came into the league with an intriguing skill set.
"Cleveland is an enormous dude with a great looking build, excellent play strength and an ultra-physical playing style that is best suited in a gap/power/inside zone oriented run scheme where he is asked to predominantly generate vertical displacement and play downhill," Brandon Thorn of the B/R Scouting Department wrote last year.
If the Ravens can't find an offensive role for Cleveland, the Jets should see if they can.
New York has found success on the ground, averaging 4.7 yards per carry as a team. Cleveland could potentially step in as a physical mauler on the interior.
Philadelphia Eagles: RB Darrel Williams
The Philadelphia Eagles rank sixth in rushing yards this season, but they have averaged only 4.2 yards per carry, which ranks 23rd leaguewide. Their desire to find a backfield spark led to some interest in Christian McCaffrey, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
If the Eagles are still looking to boost their backfield, they should take a chance on Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams. The 27-year-old has played sparingly behind Eno Benjamin and James Conner this season but has averaged an impressive 5.9 yards per carry.
Williams is also a very capable receiver out of the backfield, as evidenced by his 47 receptions and 452 receiving yards with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. While he's never filled the bell-cow role like McCaffrey, he could provide similar dual-threat ability in the Eagles backfield.
Philadelphia's ground game will likely continue to flow through Miles Sanders and quarterback Jalen Hurts, but Williams could be a fine complement at an inexpensive price. With a base salary of just $1 million, he's the sort of budget option Philadelphia could possibly add in the wake of Wednesday's blockbuster Robert Quinn deal.
Pittsburgh Steelers: LB K'Lavon Chaisson
The 2-5 Pittsburgh Steelers shouldn't be looking to make win-now trades at the deadline. While they will always try to remain competitive, the rest of this season should be about developing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and preparing for the future.
With the future in mind, the Steelers should aim to take a flier on Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson.
The Jaguars spent the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 draft on Chaisson in the hope that he could become an edge-rushing force for them. While he did flash some promise as a rookie, with one sack and 12 quarterback pressures, he has seemingly fallen out of favor since then.
This season, Chaisson has appeared in only four games and has played a mere 31 defensive snaps. With one year left on his rookie deal, he's running out of time to make his mark in Jacksonville.
In Pittsburgh, Chaisson could get a fresh start and an opportunity to realize his physical potential. Meanwhile, the Steelers would benefit from having another young pass-rusher to complement T.J. Watt.
If they can get Chaisson for a late-round pick, they could use the rest of this season and next to develop and evaluate the 23-year-old before committing to him long term.
San Francisco 49ers: WR Elijah Moore
New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore recently requested a trade due to his diminished role, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. However, the team doesn't sound particularly interested in letting him go.
"We're young at the skill positions on offense and it's got a really good chance to grow together," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said, per NFL.com's Nick Shook. "So from his perspective, I just think he's competitive. He wants more, and that doesn't make himself. it just, in my mind, makes him a competitor."
The San Francisco 49ers should see if they can change the Jets' mind.
The Christian McCaffrey trade shows that the Niners are all-in on this season, and they could use a boost to their 14th-ranked passing offense. Star wideout Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 7.
Moore showed that he can be a difference-maker as a rookie, catching 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. Partnering the 2021 second-round pick with the likes of Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and McCaffrey would give San Francisco one of the top skill-position groups in the NFC.
Seattle Seahawks: DT Larry Ogunjobi
The 4-3 Seattle Seahawks have emerged as a surprise contender and have a legitimate chance to steal the NFC West from the San Francisco 49ers and defending-champion Los Angeles Rams. They've gotten shockingly great play out of quarterback Geno Smith (107.7 passer rating) and have the league's fifth-ranked scoring offense.
To field a complete team and make a deep playoff push, Seattle needs to address a defense that ranks 29th against the run, 29th overall and 28th in points allowed.
The Seahawks should call the Pittsburgh Steelers to see if defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is available. The 28-year-old is playing on a one-year, $8 million deal and could easily depart Pittsburgh in the offseason. The Seahawks, who have $1.4 million in cap space, wouldn't have to clear much room to absorb his base salary of $1.5 million.
Ogunjobi proved last season with Cincinnati that he can be an asset against both the run and the pass. In 16 regular-season games, he racked up 49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 24 quarterback pressures.
Seattle doesn't have the financial means to make many win-now moves, but this is one that would be both reasonable and logical.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Austin Hooper
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in trouble. They're coming off back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers in which they scored 21 points combined.
Part of their issue on offense seems to be that Tom Brady doesn't have a reliable outlet option at tight end. Rob Gronkowski retired in the offseason, and Cameron Brate suffered a sprained neck in Week 6 and missed last week's loss to the Panthers. Cade Otton leads the tight end room with 16 receptions and 163 receiving yards.
Tampa should see if it can pry tight end Austin Hooper away from the Tennessee Titans. He hasn't been a big piece of the passing puzzle in Tennessee (nine catches, 111 yards) and is playing on a one-year, $6 million deal.
The Titans might be willing to let Hooper go for the right price. With a base salary of just $1 million, he would be an affordable option for the Bucs, who have nearly $3.6 million in cap space.
The two-time Pro Bowler could significantly boost the Tampa passing attack if given the opportunity. Despite splitting time with both David Njoku and Harrison Bryant in Cleveland last season, Hooper still caught 38 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
Tennessee Titans: Edge Marquis Haynes
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Tennessee Titans "probably" would have been interested in Chicago Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn at the deadline. That made sense, as Tennessee lost Harold Landry III to a torn ACL back in September.
The defense has logged 16 sacks even without Landry, but 4.5 of those have come from defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Tennessee could use another edge-rusher to complement Denico Autry (five sacks), and Quinn would have been a fit.
With the Philadelphia Eagles having acquired Quinn on Wednesday, the Titans will have to turn to a Plan B. They should check in with the Carolina Panthers on Marquis Haynes.
The 28-year-old had seven sacks between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. He doesn't have a sack this season, but he does have seven quarterback pressures, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.
While Haynes might not be a thrilling consolation prize for Titans fans, he wouldn't be nearly as difficult to fit financially as Quinn. The latter is on a five-year, $70 million contract, while Haynes is on a two-year, $5.5 million deal with a $1 million base salary in 2022.
The Titans have only $1.2 million in cap space available.
Washington Commanders: LB Robert Spillane
The 3-4 Commanders are still in the playoff conversation, but they could use a defensive boost. The Commanders rank 19th in yards per carry allowed (4.5), 17th in passing yards allowed and 19th in points allowed.
Washington has a stout defensive front—headlined by Payne, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat—but it it would benefit from some help at the second level. The Commanders should check in with Pittsburgh to see if linebacker Robert Spillane is available.
The 26-year-old defender has been a regular contributor for the Steelers over the past three seasons. However, he's playing one a one-year, $2.4 million contract. With Spillane potentially out in 2023 free agency, the Steelers could be willing to deal at a low price.
And Spillane could help the Commanders defense as a rotational player. Despite playing just 43 percent of the defensive snaps this year, the Western Michigan product has logged 24 tackles, 12 solo stops and three passes defended. While Spillane has been just adequate in pass coverage this season (98.7 opposing passer rating), he's been quite reliable over the past couple of seasons.
In 2020 and 2021, Spillane allowed opposing passer ratings of 51.4 and 5.6, respectively. He's a versatile defender who would fit Washington's ($4.3 million in cap space) budget.
Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference. Contract and cap information via Spotrac.