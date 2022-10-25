WWE Rumors on 'White Rabbit' Impact; Road Dogg on Bray Wyatt; Escobar Trolls Mysterio

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Reportedly Interested in Doing More Viral Campaigns

On the heels of the success of the White Rabbit teasers leading up to the return of Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules, WWE is reportedly already thinking about doing similar viral marketing campaigns in the future.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Saksham Bartsch of Ringside News), people within WWE are happy about the buzz the White Rabbit teasers generated, and they have interest in following a similar formula in the future even if Wyatt isn't involved.

It was also noted that head of creative Triple H is far more open to such ideas than Vince McMahon was during his time in charge.

In the weeks prior to Extreme Rules, WWE dropped several clues on Raw and SmackDown in the form of QR codes that fans could scan. They would then be shown the White Rabbit and any other cryptic information WWE wanted to relay.

It all led up to the highly anticipated return of Wyatt at Extreme Rules, and the clues have continued to pop up since then as well.

There is still a great deal of uncertainty when it comes to Wyatt and his character, and more clues may help fans peel back the layers even more and ensure that Wyatt continues to be a hot topic of conversation.

The White Rabbit teases undoubtedly got the WWE fanbase buzzing, and it perhaps helped make Wyatt's return even more special since fans were hoping it would be him.

Creating intrigue is one of the most important things in pro wrestling, and WWE is now fully aware that it is capable of doing that in a unique way.

Road Dogg Talks Wyatt's WWE Return

Count WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian "Road Dogg" James among those who were not privy to Bray Wyatt's WWE return until it happened.

During a discussion on his Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast (h/t Manik Aftab of Ringside News), Road Dogg discussed being surprised by Wyatt's return and enjoying the fact that he wasn't aware ahead of time:

"It was done so well and it [was] just a visual roller-coaster ride. I am not in that, those inner circles anymore that talk about creative, so I honestly did not know he was coming back. I love it. I love not knowing. There is something very liberating about being ignorant … Not knowing everything is cool sometimes, because then you get surprised, and so I think that's the age-old argument about spoilers."

Like many fans, Road Dogg may have assumed that the White Rabbit teasers were related to Wyatt, but nobody knew for certain until he showed up at Extreme Rules.

Wyatt was shockingly released last year amid a deluge of budget cuts, and he remained a free agent for more than a year before returning to WWE under the new leadership regime of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan.

While Wyatt has long been lauded for his creativity and promo ability, it can be argued that his first WWE run didn't reach the heights it should have because of a lack of synergy between his ideas and what played out on television.

Triple H is seemingly more willing to be collaborative with talent than Vince McMahon might have been, which could mean Wyatt is in a better position to succeed than ever before.

Even with Wyatt officially back in the fold, there is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding what the plans are for him among fans, and based on Road Dogg's comments, that may be true of people in the company as well.

Escobar Responds to Dominik Mysterio's Declaration

Legado del Fantasma member Santos Escobar took issue with something Dominik Mysterio said Monday night on Raw.

During a heel promo by The Judgment Day, Dominik took the mic and called himself "this generation's Eddie Guerrero." Escobar made it clear on Twitter that he didn't agree:

Dominik, who is the son of legendary luchador Rey Mysterio, was close to Guerrero as a child. Guerrero and Rey were best friends, and Dominik referred to him as his Uncle Eddie.

Guerrero died in 2005 at the age of 38, and his passing remains one of the most tragic losses in wrestling history to this day.

Many current wrestlers list Guerrero as one of their greatest inspirations, including Sasha Banks and Escobar.

Although Escobar plays a heel on SmackDown alongside Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, even he couldn't stand idly by and watch Dominik compare himself to an all-time great.

While Legado del Fantasma and The Judgment Day are on different brands presently, Escobar's tweet could always be something WWE goes back to at some point if it wants to start a rivalry between the two factions.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).