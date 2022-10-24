Seahawks' DK Metcalf Won't Need Surgery on Knee Injury, Has Patellar Tendon Issue

Seahawks' DK Metcalf Won't Need Surgery on Knee Injury, Has Patellar Tendon IssueOctober 24, 2022
DK Metcalf appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario after injuring his knee during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers and won't require surgery, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Monday:
Brandon Gustafson @TheBGustafson
Pete Carroll says they got a "really good report" on DK Metcalf and that he doesn't need surgery. Said it's a patellar tendon injury that may have been an older injury. Said unclear what the timeline is, but Metcalf is determined to practice Wednesday but not sure it'll happen.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
My understanding is the plan for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seahawks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks</a> WR DK Metcalf is to rehab his knee injury -- which coach Pete Carroll referred to as a patellar tendon issue -- and see how the recovery goes. No timetable for his return yet. But no surgery as of now, which is obviously good news.
Metcalf was carted to the locker room on Sunday after landing awkwardly while attempting to make a catch.
