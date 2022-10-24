X

    Seahawks' DK Metcalf Won't Need Surgery on Knee Injury, Has Patellar Tendon Issue

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 24, 2022

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) leaves the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    DK Metcalf appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario after injuring his knee during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers and won't require surgery, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Monday:

    Brandon Gustafson @TheBGustafson

    Pete Carroll says they got a "really good report" on DK Metcalf and that he doesn't need surgery. Said it's a patellar tendon injury that may have been an older injury. Said unclear what the timeline is, but Metcalf is determined to practice Wednesday but not sure it'll happen.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    My understanding is the plan for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seahawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks</a> WR DK Metcalf is to rehab his knee injury -- which coach Pete Carroll referred to as a patellar tendon issue -- and see how the recovery goes. No timetable for his return yet. But no surgery as of now, which is obviously good news.

    Metcalf was carted to the locker room on Sunday after landing awkwardly while attempting to make a catch.

    Brady Henderson @BradyHenderson

    Ryan Neal said DK Metcalf told him in the locker room at halftime, “I’m alright.” Said Metcalf was smiling and in good spirits. “That’s a good sign for anybody.” <a href="https://t.co/18ky3BY0tL">https://t.co/18ky3BY0tL</a>

    Gregg Bell @gbellseattle

    DK Metcalf on back of a motorized cart again to Seahawks locker room at a road stadium. Another bathroom break? <a href="https://t.co/NiyBRprXnA">pic.twitter.com/NiyBRprXnA</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

