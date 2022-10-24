Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Eyes Hornets' Terry Rozier and Spurs' Josh Richardson

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly eyed Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and San Antonio Spurs swingman Josh Richardson as they continue exploring Russell Westbrook trade possibilities.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Lakers have had preliminary discussions with both the Spurs and Hornets but have not found a workable agreement.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.