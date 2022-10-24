X

    Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Eyes Hornets' Terry Rozier and Spurs' Josh Richardson

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 24, 2022

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 21: Trey Murphy III #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans guards Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on October 21, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly eyed Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and San Antonio Spurs swingman Josh Richardson as they continue exploring Russell Westbrook trade possibilities.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Lakers have had preliminary discussions with both the Spurs and Hornets but have not found a workable agreement.

