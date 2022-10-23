X

    Tom Brady's Decision to End Retirement Clowned by Twitter After Bucs Lose to Panthers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 23, 2022

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks at the scoreboard after failing to convert a fourth down play in the fourth quarter during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
    Things have gotten bad for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Very, very bad.

    Nobody would have predicted that a Carolina Panthers team firmly in the middle of a fire sale and fresh off of dealing franchise running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers would have put up much of a fight against the Bucs, let alone beat them 21-3.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Tom Brady showing some frustration on the field. <a href="https://t.co/HM6CbkHTb1">pic.twitter.com/HM6CbkHTb1</a>

    But here we are.

    The Bucs are now 3-4 after maybe the most improbable result of the NFL season, and it's become hard to ignore that Brady may not have made the right call coming back for another season.

    As you might imagine, NFL Twitter didn't have much chill after Sunday's scoreline:

    Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano

    Just think, Tom Brady could have been in a TV booth somewhere today making $300-plus million instead of getting pounded by the Panthers for far less.

    Jason Schreier @jasonschreier

    Tom Brady blew up his whole damn marriage just to get wrecked by the 1-5 Carolina Panthers 🙁

    Aaron Schatz 🏈 @FO_ASchatz

    Tom Brady is now in one of those old Southwest Airlines "Wanna Get Away" commercials.

    Adam Rank @adamrank

    Would Tom Brady just retire in the middle of the season?

    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    So far today, the offenses led by two of the greatest quarterbacks that ever lived both absolutely stink. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brady?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brady</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rodgers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rodgers</a>

    Bruce Nolan @BruceExclusive

    Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady <a href="https://t.co/imFy99vUFS">pic.twitter.com/imFy99vUFS</a>

    Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 @Kazeem

    After this Brady season, no married football fan will ever hear the end of it lol

    matt @sponhourm

    The “You don’t want to make Brady mad” narrative in the mud. He’s been pissed all year and it’s made no difference

    Mike Renner @PFF_Mike

    Who’d have thought Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Russell Wilson would be leading 3 of the most unexciting offenses to watch in the NFL?

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Tom Brady is done.

    Brad Evans @NoisyHuevos

    Most humiliating loss of Tom Brady’s career? <br><br>If it stands, in the running.

    Tate Frazier @tatefrazier

    Beating Tom Brady feels good even when you’re tanking

    A cursory glance at Brady's stats alone wouldn't suggest he was the main issue Sunday. He finished 32-of-49 for 290 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions and one sack. Mike Evans also dropped a wide-open, no-doubter touchdown pass that might have changed the complexion of the game.

    But this wasn't a great Brady performance, either:

    Aaron Schatz 🏈 @FO_ASchatz

    I'm not watching this game except when switching to red zone, but what I've seen from Brady does not look good. Like he didn't practice with his receivers for the last few weeks, just out of sync. <a href="https://t.co/YFYekMcnSb">https://t.co/YFYekMcnSb</a>

    Mike Tanier @MikeTanier

    I've seen Mike Evans drop a TD bomb and Brady miss Evans on what could have been a td bomb

    At 3-4, the Bucs don't have to hit the panic button in the weak NFC South. They are currently battling the 3-4 Falcons, 2-5 Panthers and 2-5 New Orleans Saints for the division crown. They remain the favorites to top the division.

    But seeing a Brady-led offense this inept is a shock to the system. It's impossible not to question whether Brady pushed his luck a season too far by returning for another year. He is 45, after all.

    And the Bucs are reeling. It couldn't come at a worse time, as a tough matchup with the Baltimore Ravens looms Thursday. The only thing worse than a 3-4 start for a team with contending expectations and aspirations is a 3-5 start.

