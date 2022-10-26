Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner Set to Keep Aaron Boone as Manager: 'I Don't See a Change'

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Aaron Boone will return as the New York Yankees' manager in 2023, per comments made by team owner Hal Steinbrenner on Wednesday.

"As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said, per Mark Didtler of the Associated Press. "I don’t see a change there."

Steinbrenner said the following to reporters last year after the team signed Boone to a three-year contract with a club option for 2025.

"We have a person and manager in Aaron Boone who possesses the baseball acumen and widespread respect in our clubhouse to continue to guide us forward. As a team and as an organization, we must grow, evolve and improve. We need to get better. Period. I know Aaron fully embraces our expectations of success and I look forward to drawing on his intelligence, instincts and leadership in pursuit of our next World Series championship."

The Yankees hired Boone to replace Joe Girardi as manager in December 2017. He's posted a 427-281 regular-season record over five seasons, all of which have ended with Yankees playoff appearances.

However, none of New York's postseason runs under Boone have ended in World Series berths. They went as far as the American League Championship Series on two occasions (2019, 2022) but fell to the Houston Astros each time. Houston notably swept New York four games to zero this season.

The rival Boston Red Sox ended their postseason runs in 2018 and 2021, while the Tampa Bay Rays did so in 2020.

Boone's teams have largely excelled in the regular season save for the occasional slump.

The Yankees have won two AL East titles under his watch, including this season following a 99-63 campaign. They also won 100 games in 2018 and 103 in 2019.

But the postseason has not gone well for Boone's Yankees. The team has posted just a 14-17 record in the playoffs under Boone, who played in the major leagues from 1997 to 2009 before working as an ESPN analyst from 2010 to 2017.

This year's team failed in the playoffs against Houston largely due to an offense that hit just .162 and had more than twice as many strikeouts (50) as hits (21) in the ALCS.

Ultimately, the Yankees will go back to the drawing board again with Boone at the helm for at least one more year.