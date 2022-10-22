NBA G League Draft 2022 Results: Complete List of Selections for All Teams

NBA G League Draft 2022 Results: Complete List of Selections for All TeamsOctober 22, 2022
The 2022 NBA G League draft was held Saturday, marking the 22nd time the NBA's developmental league has held a draft to flesh out its rosters.
Over 100 players were eligible to be selected in the three-round draft, and it was former Utah State guard and 2020 NBA second-round draft pick Sam Merrill who went first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers-affiliated Cleveland Charge.
The draft pool featured a mix of different players from youngsters with little experience to NBA veterans and those who played at big-time college programs, as well as those who came from Division II and Division III schools.
Here is a full rundown of every pick in the 2022 G League draft, along with a closer look at some of the most notable selections on Saturday.
NBA G League Draft 2022 Results
First Round
1. Cleveland Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers): Sam Merrill, G, Utah State
2. Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks): Joe Wieskamp, G, Iowa
3. Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets): Aaron Wheeler, F, St. John's
4. College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks): Jared Rhoden, G, Seton Hall
5. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder): Jericole Hellems, F, NC State
6. Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat): Kadeem Jack, C, Rutgers
7. College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks): Terrell Brown Jr., G, Washington
8. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder): Michael Weathers, G, SMU
9. Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks): Taze Moore, G, Houston
10. Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks): Amauri Hardy, G, Oregon
11. Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies): Ty Gordon, G, Nicholls State
12. Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves): Mamoudou Diarra, F, Tennessee Tech
13. Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers): Abu Kigab, F, Boise State
14. Ontario Clippers (Los Angeles Clippers): Warith Alatishe, F, Oregon State
15. Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks): Mayan Kiir, F, New Mexico State
16. Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards): Theo John, C, Duke
17. South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers): Nate Roberts, C, Washington
18. Memphis Hustle Memphis Grizzlies): Keith Williams, G, Cincinnati
19. Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets): Taz Sherman, G, West Virginia
20. Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors): Devon Daniels, G, NC State
21. Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat): Jai Smith, F, Overtime Elite
22. College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks): Adrian Delph, G, Appalachian State
23. Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks): Tryn Flowers, F, Long Island
24. Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls): Nick King, F, Middle Tennessee State
25. Ontario Clippers (Los Angeles Clippers): David Collins, G, Clemson
26. Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers): Derek Culver, C, West Virginia
27. Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons): Ryan Turell, F, Yeshiva
28. Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons): Tom Digbeu, G, Australia
29. Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics): Kendall Smith, G, Oklahoma State
Second Round
1. Cleveland Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers): Rashad Vaughn, G, UNLV
2. Ciudad de Mexico Capitanes: Jassel Perez, G, Dominican Republic
3. Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets): Tyson Jolly, G, Iona
4. Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors): Hasahn French, F, Saint Louis
5. No Pick
6. Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat): Landon Kirkwood, G, Barry
7. Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs): Justin Kier, G, Arizona
8. No Pick
9. Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors): Jayce Johnson, C, Marquette
10. No Pick
11. Cleveland Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers): Remy Martin, G, Kansas
12. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder): Noah Starkey, C, Southern Nazarene
13. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder): Philip Flory, G, Wisconsin-Stevens Point
14. Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics): Zak Irvin, G, Michigan
15. Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks): Jahvon Blair, G, Georgetown
16. Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat): Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV
17. South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers): John Meeks, G, Charleston
18. Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings): Seth Allen, G, Virginia Tech
19. Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets): Norris Cole, G, Cleveland State
20. No Pick
21. Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings): Austin Trice, F, Old Dominion
22. No Pick
23. No Pick
24. Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings): Isaac Johnson, F, Appalachian State
25. Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz): Elijah Lufile, F, Oral Roberts
26. No Pick
27. Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets): Eron Gordon, G, Valparaiso
28. Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors): Jack Nolan, G, Washington U - St. Louis
29. Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz): Armon Fletcher, G, Southern Illinois
Third Round
1. Cleveland Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers): JJ Moore, F, Rutgers
2. No Pick
3. No Pick
4. Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic): Jachai Taylor, F, Queens (NC)
5. No Pick
6. Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans Pelicans): Trey McGowens, G, Nebraska
7. No Pick
8. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder): Kevin Kangu, G, Lenoir-Rhyne
9. Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls): Wayne Stewart Jr., G, Texas A&M - Commerce
10. No Pick
11. No Pick
12. No Pick
13. No Pick
14. No Pick
15. Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks): Dazon Ingram, G, UCF
16. No Pick
17. No Pick
18. No Pick
19. Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets): Alan Griffin, G, Syracuse
20. No Pick
21. No Pick
22. No Pick
23. No Pick
24. No Pick
25. No Pick
26. No Pick
27. No Pick
28. Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards): Nick Hornsby, F, Sacramento State
29. No Pick
Notable 2022 G League Draft Picks
Sam Merrill
With the top pick in the 2022 NBA G League draft, Cleveland went with a player who already has an NBA championship on his resume.
Merrill spent parts of two seasons on NBA rosters, including his rookie year in 2020-21 with the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. Although his on-court action was limited, he appeared in 30 regular-season games and eight playoff games for Milwaukee.
The 26-year-old then played in six games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season but did not see any playoff action.
Overall, Merrill boasts averages of 3.2 points and 1.0 rebounds in 36 games and shot 41.7 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.
Merrill was with the Sacramento Kings in training camp, and while he did not make their roster, he impressed enough to earn a key spot on a G League team.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to make the playoffs and perhaps even contend for an NBA Finals appearance this season, and it isn't outside the realm of possibility that Merrill could get called up and help the cause at some point.
Joe Wieskamp
With the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA G League draft, the Wisconsin Herd nabbed a true three-point marksmen in former Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp.
Wieskamp was a star on some strong Hawkeyes teams in college, averaging 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in three seasons while also shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and a sparkling 41.2 percent from deep.
That was good enough to make Wieskamp a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs, and he went on to appear in 29 games for them as a rookie.
Wieskamp played sparingly, averaging 2.1 points per contest and shooting just 35.7 percent on his field-goal attempts.
After struggling as a rookie, Wieskamp did not make the Spurs roster for the 2022-23 season, but he has new life after being a high pick in the G League draft.
The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the NBA's most dominant players in Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he is capable of drawing a ton of defensive attention to himself.
That makes shooters and floor-spacers valuable commodities for the Bucks, and Wieskamp could be precisely that at some point this season if he gets off to a strong start for the Herd.
Norris Cole
No player selected in Saturday's G League draft has accomplished more at the NBA level than guard Norris Cole.
The 34-year-old veteran has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2016-17 season, but he is set for a move to the G League after the Grand Rapids Gold took him with the 19th pick of the second round.
After starring collegiately at Cleveland State, Cole was the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NBA draft and went on to spend much of four NBA seasons with the Miami Heat.
As a supporting cast member behind LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, Cole won a pair of NBA championships.
He also went on to spend time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 7.0 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 360 regular-season games.
Since last featuring in the NBA, Cole has played professionally in Israel, Italy, Montenegro, France, Spain and Puerto Rico, winning multiple titles along the way.
It may not be likely that Cole will get another chance in the NBA, but he is a proven winner, which the Denver Nuggets could benefit from as they try to contend for a championship.