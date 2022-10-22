NBA G League Draft 2022 Results: Complete List of Selections for All Teams

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022 NBA G League draft was held Saturday, marking the 22nd time the NBA's developmental league has held a draft to flesh out its rosters.

Over 100 players were eligible to be selected in the three-round draft, and it was former Utah State guard and 2020 NBA second-round draft pick Sam Merrill who went first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers-affiliated Cleveland Charge.

The draft pool featured a mix of different players from youngsters with little experience to NBA veterans and those who played at big-time college programs, as well as those who came from Division II and Division III schools.

Here is a full rundown of every pick in the 2022 G League draft, along with a closer look at some of the most notable selections on Saturday.

NBA G League Draft 2022 Results

First Round

1. Cleveland Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers): Sam Merrill, G, Utah State

2. Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks): Joe Wieskamp, G, Iowa

3. Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets): Aaron Wheeler, F, St. John's

4. College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks): Jared Rhoden, G, Seton Hall

5. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder): Jericole Hellems, F, NC State

6. Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat): Kadeem Jack, C, Rutgers

7. College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks): Terrell Brown Jr., G, Washington

8. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder): Michael Weathers, G, SMU

9. Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks): Taze Moore, G, Houston

10. Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks): Amauri Hardy, G, Oregon

11. Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies): Ty Gordon, G, Nicholls State

12. Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves): Mamoudou Diarra, F, Tennessee Tech

13. Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers): Abu Kigab, F, Boise State

14. Ontario Clippers (Los Angeles Clippers): Warith Alatishe, F, Oregon State

15. Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks): Mayan Kiir, F, New Mexico State

16. Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards): Theo John, C, Duke

17. South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers): Nate Roberts, C, Washington

18. Memphis Hustle Memphis Grizzlies): Keith Williams, G, Cincinnati

19. Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets): Taz Sherman, G, West Virginia

20. Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors): Devon Daniels, G, NC State

21. Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat): Jai Smith, F, Overtime Elite

22. College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks): Adrian Delph, G, Appalachian State

23. Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks): Tryn Flowers, F, Long Island

24. Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls): Nick King, F, Middle Tennessee State

25. Ontario Clippers (Los Angeles Clippers): David Collins, G, Clemson

26. Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers): Derek Culver, C, West Virginia

27. Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons): Ryan Turell, F, Yeshiva

28. Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons): Tom Digbeu, G, Australia

29. Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics): Kendall Smith, G, Oklahoma State

Second Round

1. Cleveland Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers): Rashad Vaughn, G, UNLV

2. Ciudad de Mexico Capitanes: Jassel Perez, G, Dominican Republic

3. Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets): Tyson Jolly, G, Iona

4. Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors): Hasahn French, F, Saint Louis

5. No Pick

6. Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat): Landon Kirkwood, G, Barry

7. Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs): Justin Kier, G, Arizona

8. No Pick

9. Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors): Jayce Johnson, C, Marquette

10. No Pick

11. Cleveland Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers): Remy Martin, G, Kansas

12. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder): Noah Starkey, C, Southern Nazarene

13. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder): Philip Flory, G, Wisconsin-Stevens Point

14. Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics): Zak Irvin, G, Michigan

15. Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks): Jahvon Blair, G, Georgetown

16. Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat): Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV

17. South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers): John Meeks, G, Charleston

18. Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings): Seth Allen, G, Virginia Tech

19. Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets): Norris Cole, G, Cleveland State

20. No Pick

21. Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings): Austin Trice, F, Old Dominion

22. No Pick

23. No Pick

24. Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings): Isaac Johnson, F, Appalachian State

25. Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz): Elijah Lufile, F, Oral Roberts

26. No Pick

27. Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets): Eron Gordon, G, Valparaiso

28. Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors): Jack Nolan, G, Washington U - St. Louis

29. Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz): Armon Fletcher, G, Southern Illinois

Third Round

1. Cleveland Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers): JJ Moore, F, Rutgers

2. No Pick

3. No Pick

4. Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic): Jachai Taylor, F, Queens (NC)

5. No Pick

6. Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans Pelicans): Trey McGowens, G, Nebraska

7. No Pick

8. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder): Kevin Kangu, G, Lenoir-Rhyne

9. Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls): Wayne Stewart Jr., G, Texas A&M - Commerce

10. No Pick

11. No Pick

12. No Pick

13. No Pick

14. No Pick

15. Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks): Dazon Ingram, G, UCF

16. No Pick

17. No Pick

18. No Pick

19. Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets): Alan Griffin, G, Syracuse

20. No Pick

21. No Pick

22. No Pick

23. No Pick

24. No Pick

25. No Pick

26. No Pick

27. No Pick

28. Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards): Nick Hornsby, F, Sacramento State

29. No Pick

Notable 2022 G League Draft Picks

Sam Merrill

With the top pick in the 2022 NBA G League draft, Cleveland went with a player who already has an NBA championship on his resume.

Merrill spent parts of two seasons on NBA rosters, including his rookie year in 2020-21 with the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. Although his on-court action was limited, he appeared in 30 regular-season games and eight playoff games for Milwaukee.

The 26-year-old then played in six games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season but did not see any playoff action.

Overall, Merrill boasts averages of 3.2 points and 1.0 rebounds in 36 games and shot 41.7 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Merrill was with the Sacramento Kings in training camp, and while he did not make their roster, he impressed enough to earn a key spot on a G League team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to make the playoffs and perhaps even contend for an NBA Finals appearance this season, and it isn't outside the realm of possibility that Merrill could get called up and help the cause at some point.

Joe Wieskamp

With the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA G League draft, the Wisconsin Herd nabbed a true three-point marksmen in former Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp.

Wieskamp was a star on some strong Hawkeyes teams in college, averaging 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in three seasons while also shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and a sparkling 41.2 percent from deep.

That was good enough to make Wieskamp a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs, and he went on to appear in 29 games for them as a rookie.

Wieskamp played sparingly, averaging 2.1 points per contest and shooting just 35.7 percent on his field-goal attempts.

After struggling as a rookie, Wieskamp did not make the Spurs roster for the 2022-23 season, but he has new life after being a high pick in the G League draft.

The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the NBA's most dominant players in Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he is capable of drawing a ton of defensive attention to himself.

That makes shooters and floor-spacers valuable commodities for the Bucks, and Wieskamp could be precisely that at some point this season if he gets off to a strong start for the Herd.

Norris Cole

No player selected in Saturday's G League draft has accomplished more at the NBA level than guard Norris Cole.

The 34-year-old veteran has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2016-17 season, but he is set for a move to the G League after the Grand Rapids Gold took him with the 19th pick of the second round.

After starring collegiately at Cleveland State, Cole was the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NBA draft and went on to spend much of four NBA seasons with the Miami Heat.

As a supporting cast member behind LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, Cole won a pair of NBA championships.

He also went on to spend time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 7.0 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 360 regular-season games.

Since last featuring in the NBA, Cole has played professionally in Israel, Italy, Montenegro, France, Spain and Puerto Rico, winning multiple titles along the way.

It may not be likely that Cole will get another chance in the NBA, but he is a proven winner, which the Denver Nuggets could benefit from as they try to contend for a championship.