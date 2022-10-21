Christian McCaffrey to Wear No. 23 After Trade from Panthers to 49ers

Harry How/Getty Images

New San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will shed No. 22 following his trade from the Carolina Panthers.

McCaffrey will wear No. 23, per ESPN's Field Yates. The number was previously warn by practice squad running back Marlon Mack, who was spotted sporting a No. 36 jersey in practice Friday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows noted the two digits in McCaffrey's new number add up to the number he wore at Stanford:

The Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers for second, third and fourth rounds picks in the 2023 NFL draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft. He will be San Francisco's top running back, topping a depth chart that includes Jeff Wilson Jr. (who wears No. 22), Tevin Coleman and Tyrion Davis-Price.

In six games with the Panthers, McCaffrey rushed for 393 yards and two touchdowns.