    Christian McCaffrey to Wear No. 23 After Trade from Panthers to 49ers

    Erin WalshOctober 21, 2022

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball in the first quarter during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    New San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will shed No. 22 following his trade from the Carolina Panthers.

    McCaffrey will wear No. 23, per ESPN's Field Yates. The number was previously warn by practice squad running back Marlon Mack, who was spotted sporting a No. 36 jersey in practice Friday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Christian McCaffrey will officially wear number 23 for the 49ers.

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    New team, new number. <a href="https://twitter.com/CMC_22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMC_22</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a> <a href="https://t.co/B2gKmh5514">pic.twitter.com/B2gKmh5514</a>

    The Athletic's Matt Barrows noted the two digits in McCaffrey's new number add up to the number he wore at Stanford:

    Matt Barrows @mattbarrows

    Christian McCaffrey’s college number was 5<br><br>2 + 3 = 5<br><br>His new number is 23<br><br>Marlon Mack wearing 36 at practice

    The Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers for second, third and fourth rounds picks in the 2023 NFL draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft. He will be San Francisco's top running back, topping a depth chart that includes Jeff Wilson Jr. (who wears No. 22), Tevin Coleman and Tyrion Davis-Price.

    In six games with the Panthers, McCaffrey rushed for 393 yards and two touchdowns.

