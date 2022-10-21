LSU HC Brian Kelly Says Instant Replay 'Ruining the Game'

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LSU head coach Brian Kelly hasn't changed his opinion on instant replay within a few days to think things over.

Speaking on his weekly radio show (h/t Koky Riley of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser), Kelly said replay reviews are "ruining the game" because they slow things down.

"Here's how it was explained to us: If you break it down to the millisecond by a frame, his hand is slightly moving forward by a frame," he explained. "So, if we're going to get to that level, it's amazing. Like, instant replay is ruining the game."

Coming out of Saturday's 45-35 win over Florida, Kelly expressed dissatisfaction with how long the game took because of a string of replay reviews.

"My biggest concern is that we’re just slowing the game down," Kelly said on Monday. “Look, we’ve got to pay the bills, I get it. It’s four, three, four, three, with timeouts. That’s not going away or we’re going to be obviously not paying anybody anything.

Citing StatBroadcast, On3.com noted there were at least five reviews during the game that played a role in it taking nearly four hours to complete.

Three of the reviews listed stood as called.

Kelly noted he would like to see the replay process discussed and potentially reviewed after the season.

Coming into this season, Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network noted the average college football game took nearly 3.5 hours to complete.

Some of this is explained by the college game allowing a longer halftime (no longer 20 minutes) than the NFL (12 minutes). There are also clock stoppages to move the chains after every first down.

Given how much time it can take to complete a game and how often there are stoppages, it's not a surprise Kelly would be frustrated by the amount of replay reviews during games.

Kelly is in his first season as LSU's head coach. He signed a 10-year, $95 million deal with the Tigers in November after spending the previous 12 seasons at Notre Dame.

The 60-year-old has LSU off to a 5-2 start and tied with Alabama for second place in the SEC West.