Klay Thompson: It 'Bothers' Me When People Don't Talk About Kevin Durant's Greatness

Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest players of his generation, but former Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson believes the 12-time All-Star is still taken for granted.

On All The Smoke, Thompson said the three years Durant spent in the Bay Area were "special."

"That's why it bothers me when people don't talk about Kevin's greatness," Thompson said at the 1:03:40 mark. "This man averaged 35 and 15 in the Finals. ... That's like Shaq numbers. Like, what are we doing here? It's like, 'He's a bus rider' and all this stuff. You can't argue with the numbers. 35 and 15."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.