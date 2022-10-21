X

    Klay Thompson: It 'Bothers' Me When People Don't Talk About Kevin Durant's Greatness

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 21, 2022

    CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 17: Klay Thompson #11 and Kevin Durant #35 of Team LeBron look on during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on February 17, 2019 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images

    Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest players of his generation, but former Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson believes the 12-time All-Star is still taken for granted.

    On All The Smoke, Thompson said the three years Durant spent in the Bay Area were "special."

    "That's why it bothers me when people don't talk about Kevin's greatness," Thompson said at the 1:03:40 mark. "This man averaged 35 and 15 in the Finals. ... That's like Shaq numbers. Like, what are we doing here? It's like, 'He's a bus rider' and all this stuff. You can't argue with the numbers. 35 and 15."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Klay Thompson: It 'Bothers' Me When People Don't Talk About Kevin Durant's Greatness
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.