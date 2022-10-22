WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Mandy Rose put her year-long reign as NXT women's champion on the line Saturday night at Halloween Havoc, as she defended against top contender Alba Fyre in one of the marquee matches of the premium live event.

The latest presentation by the black-and-gold brand also featured a blockbuster Triple Threat bout for the NXT Championship, the coronation of a new North American champion in a ladder match and a Weapons Wild contest between former friends.

Who emerged victorious, what does it mean for a brand in flux and was "Mr. Money in the Bank" Austin Theory a factor in the night's festivities?

Find out now with this recap of the event.

