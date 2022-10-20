Knicks Fans Love Cam Reddish's Breakout in Season Opening Loss vs. Grizzlies

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish didn't receive much playing time after he was acquired in a midseason trade with the Atlanta Hawks last year. But in the 2022-23 season-opener against the Memphis Grizzlies, Reddish proved that all he needed was a chance.

The 23-year-old came off the bench to score 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting while adding five rebounds and three steals, but the Knicks went on to lose 115-112 in overtime at FedEx Forum on Wednesday night. It was Reddish who forced the extra period with a three-pointer with three seconds left in regulation.

Reddish's 22 points and 28 minutes of action were both his highest totals in a Knicks uniform. He appeared in 15 games for New York last season and averaged 6.1 points in 14.4 minutes before his season came to an end prematurely because of a shoulder injury.

Fans on social media liked what they saw from Reddish with many pushing for him to become a bigger part of the rotation going forward.

Knicks fans who have been clamoring for more playing time for Reddish got exactly what they were hoping for on Wednesday. The Duke product proved that he can be a reliable player on both ends of the floor, something that is crucial for a Tom Thibodeau-coached team.

It appears that Reddish has proved himself worthy of more opportunities going forward, and he will have another chance to showcase his skills when the Knicks host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Friday.