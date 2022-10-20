X

    Knicks Fans Love Cam Reddish's Breakout in Season Opening Loss vs. Grizzlies

    Doric SamOctober 20, 2022

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 12: Cam Reddish #0 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during the game against the Indiana Pacers on May 12, 2022 at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

    New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish didn't receive much playing time after he was acquired in a midseason trade with the Atlanta Hawks last year. But in the 2022-23 season-opener against the Memphis Grizzlies, Reddish proved that all he needed was a chance.

    The 23-year-old came off the bench to score 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting while adding five rebounds and three steals, but the Knicks went on to lose 115-112 in overtime at FedEx Forum on Wednesday night. It was Reddish who forced the extra period with a three-pointer with three seconds left in regulation.

    Reddish's 22 points and 28 minutes of action were both his highest totals in a Knicks uniform. He appeared in 15 games for New York last season and averaged 6.1 points in 14.4 minutes before his season came to an end prematurely because of a shoulder injury.

    Fans on social media liked what they saw from Reddish with many pushing for him to become a bigger part of the rotation going forward.

    Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 @Kazeem

    Cam Reddish was worth the first round pick.

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Emergency zoom call later tonight for myself and the other 9 people still holding Cam Reddish stock.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    CAM REDDISH SENDS IT TO OT 💥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/NoUxYPXXY1">pic.twitter.com/NoUxYPXXY1</a>

    andre @andre

    Cam Reddish!

    John Hollinger @johnhollinger

    CAM REDDISH REVENGE GAME because I'm watching this from StateFarm Arena

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Thibs gonna have a hard time not play reddish if he keeps playing like this.

    Colb @___Colb___

    The Cam Reddish agenda is back. <a href="https://twitter.com/kylemaggio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kylemaggio</a>

    Jalen & Jacoby @JalenandJacoby

    CAM REDDISH REVENGE GAME AND JALEN BRUNSON GAME SAVING CHARGE GAME

    SLAM @SLAMonline

    CAM REDDISH. CLUTCH.

    Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

    death by cam reddish is not the way i was supposed to perish

    yc @yc

    All my precious cam reddish slander <a href="https://t.co/WMyDSa4wq0">pic.twitter.com/WMyDSa4wq0</a>

    Ben Stinar @BenStinar

    Cam Reddish is ballin out on ESPN right now .. FYI ...

    Zach Harper @talkhoops

    CAM REDDISH HIVE IS THRIVING

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    The Cam Reddish Game

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Cam Reddish we always knew this

    Daily Knicks @DailyKnicksFS

    Cam Reddish Hive tap in 😂

    Julito McCullum aka LITO @IamJulito

    Two words…. CAM…. REDDISH!

    Robert Randolph @robertrandolph

    World wide Wes gave the order this year “ no more Reddish disrespect “

    Knicks Memes @KnicksMemes

    I can't believe Thibs spent the last 8 months pretending Cam Reddish didn't exist, then ran a play for him on Opening Night

    Parrish Mitchell @pmidnight16

    Cam Reddish tired of the slander

    Hana 🏀🏈💞 @HanaHoops

    Everyone apologize to Cam Reddish right now.

    The Knicks Wall @TheKnicksWall

    They better start printing Cam Reddish jerseys TONIGHT

    Knicks fans who have been clamoring for more playing time for Reddish got exactly what they were hoping for on Wednesday. The Duke product proved that he can be a reliable player on both ends of the floor, something that is crucial for a Tom Thibodeau-coached team.

    It appears that Reddish has proved himself worthy of more opportunities going forward, and he will have another chance to showcase his skills when the Knicks host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

