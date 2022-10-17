X

    Report: Marquise Brown Possibly out for Season with Injury; Will Get Further Testing

    GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 09: Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals runs out during introductions against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is due to undergo additional testing on a foot injury he suffered in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The early fear is that Brown could be lost for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.

    The Cardinals might already be hedging their bets. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported they acquired Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers.

    Darren Urban @Cardschatter

    Before Anderson can officially join the team, the Cardinals will have to create a roster spot. Given circumstances, it certainly seems like Hollywood Brown could go to IR.

    The return of DeAndre Hopkins could help to offset the impact of Brown's injury as well. The five-time Pro Bowler is eligible to play in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

    Still, losing its leading receiver is bound to hurt Arizona's passing game.

    Brown caught 43 passes for 485 yards and three touchdowns through the team's first six games. Tight end Zach Ertz is second in receiving yards (299).

    Even if Anderson, who's averaging 15.8 yards per reception, provides his intended effect as a downfield threat and Hopkins is his usual self, receiver depth will continue to be an issue for the Cardinals.

    For Brown, the injury couldn't come at a much worse time because he's on pace to have a career year. His 80.8 receiving yards per game are nearly 20 more than his previous best (63.0 in 2021).

    The 25-year-old is at least under contract for one more season after the Cardinals picked up his $13.4 million option for 2023. In the event this is it for him in 2022, he'll still have next year to rebuild his stock and parlaying his performance into a lucrative long-term deal with Arizona or another team.

