MLB World Series 2022 Odds: Breaking Down Chances of Final 4 Teams

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

NL Wild Card Series: 2-1 over New York Mets

NL Division Series: 3-1 over Los Angeles Dodgers

NL Championship Series: 0-1 vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Why They Are Championship Material

All the San Diego Padres did in the first two rounds of the playoffs was knock off a 101-win team and a 111-team, all while seemingly expending little effort.

Rather than an 89-win club that's playing above its head, the Padres more so look like the ultra-scary unit they were supposed to be after they loaded up at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. And this is despite the fact that the big piece of that haul, Juan Soto, has remained relatively cool.

NL MVP candidate Manny Machado, who has two home runs, and Trent Grisham have been picking up the slack for Soto. Grisham's contributions have arguably been greater, as he's turned back the clock to his 2020 breakout season with three long balls and turned in some dazzling defense in center field.

San Diego's run prevention has likewise been aided by five excellent starts from aces Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove, as well as stellar relief work from Robert Suárez and Josh Hader. The latter has allowed only one hit while whiffing seven of the 15 batters he's faced.

Why They Are Not Championship Material

If nothing else, Grisham seems overdue for a cooldown. Even if he did so with a decent supply of power, he still hit just .184 in the regular season.

If that happens, the Padres will need someone else to help Machado carry the offensive load. Soto and Josh Bell would be the best candidates, but both have shown only occasional flashes of their best selves since arriving in San Diego.

Let's also not ignore that the Padres rotation has question marks after Darvish and Musgrove. Mike Clevinger has been hittable all year, while Blake Snell is always liable to lose the strike zone at any given moment.

DraftKings World Series Odds: +500



These odds are too low. You can say we're reading too much into a small-sample-size hot streak and not enough into the club's lifeless loss to the Phillies in the first game of the NLCS, but pardon us for being firmly in camp "The Padres Always Had This in Them."