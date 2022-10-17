X

    Yankees' Gerrit Cole on Josh Naylor's Rock-the-Baby HR Celebration: 'It's Cute'

    October 17, 2022

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 11: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning during the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in New York, New York.
    Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole brushed off Josh Naylor's home run celebration during the Bronx Bombers' 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series.

    Naylor took Cole deep in the fourth inning to bring the Guardians to within a run at 3-2. As he rounded the bases, he mocked rocking a baby.

    Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians

    If it's a Cole World, this is Ice. 🥶<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheLand?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheLand</a> <a href="https://t.co/hMaSJFTYL5">pic.twitter.com/hMaSJFTYL5</a>

    Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians

    He's that guy, pal.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheLand?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheLand</a> <a href="https://t.co/s1v85II9Sw">pic.twitter.com/s1v85II9Sw</a>

    MLB.com's Mandy Bell explained the meaning behind the gesture:

    Mandy Bell @MandyBell02

    Triston McKenzie talked about Josh Naylor's rocking the baby celebration earlier this month: "Nayls, when he hits homers off people, he calls them his son. Hence the rocking the baby as he runs around the bases."

    After the game, Cole dismissively called the celebration "cute" and added he wouldn't have cared much as the scene was unfolding if he understood what was going on:

    Yankees Videos @snyyankees

    Gerrit Cole was asked about Josh Naylor's celebration:<br><br>"Yeah, whatever. It's cute... I didn't see it in the moment. It wouldn't have bothered in the moment and it just is kind of funny." <a href="https://t.co/JQy9DfgJk9">pic.twitter.com/JQy9DfgJk9</a>

    The right-hander certainly got the last laugh Sunday night. Naylor's homer aside, Cleveland had little answer for him as he allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out eight over seven innings of work.

    If the Guardians wind up winning Game 5 and advancing in the MLB playoffs, then Naylor's exuberance will come to symbolize a young squad that isn't shying away from the big stage. Should Cleveland get bounced Monday, Yankees fans will be merciless with their mockery.

    Yankees' Gerrit Cole on Josh Naylor's Rock-the-Baby HR Celebration: 'It's Cute'
