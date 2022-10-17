Yankees' Gerrit Cole on Josh Naylor's Rock-the-Baby HR Celebration: 'It's Cute'

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole brushed off Josh Naylor's home run celebration during the Bronx Bombers' 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series.

Naylor took Cole deep in the fourth inning to bring the Guardians to within a run at 3-2. As he rounded the bases, he mocked rocking a baby.

MLB.com's Mandy Bell explained the meaning behind the gesture:

After the game, Cole dismissively called the celebration "cute" and added he wouldn't have cared much as the scene was unfolding if he understood what was going on:

The right-hander certainly got the last laugh Sunday night. Naylor's homer aside, Cleveland had little answer for him as he allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out eight over seven innings of work.

If the Guardians wind up winning Game 5 and advancing in the MLB playoffs, then Naylor's exuberance will come to symbolize a young squad that isn't shying away from the big stage. Should Cleveland get bounced Monday, Yankees fans will be merciless with their mockery.