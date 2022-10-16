Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies Agree to 4-Year, $52M Contract Extension

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Brandon Clarke will remain a part of the Memphis Grizzlies' young core for the foreseeable future.

Clarke's agents, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the 26-year-old forward agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension with the only NBA team he has ever known.

ESPN's Bobby Marks pointed out the Grizzlies have put an emphasis on keeping the team together with contract extensions:

Memphis acquired Clarke's contract rights on draft day in 2019 when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him out of Gonzaga with a first-round pick. He wasted no time establishing himself as an impact player and averaged a career-best 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a rookie.

That was good enough for a spot on the All-Rookie first team.

Clarke has remained a solid contributor in the Grizzlies' frontcourt and posted 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 64.4 percent from the field last season. He was even better in the playoffs with averages of 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Memphis reached the second round of the postseason and challenged the eventual-champion Golden State Warriors even though Ja Morant missed the last three games of the six-game series with an injury.

The team is looking to take another step in 2022-23 and potentially challenge for a title with Morant as the cornerstone of a talented group that includes Clarke, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr., among others.

Continuity is a central theme for the Grizzlies heading into a new campaign, and Clarke is now a major part of that after this contract extension.