Tom Brady Says Bucs Haven't Played to Potential Through 6 Weeks After Steelers Loss

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady still believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another gear to hit following their 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Brady told reporters after the game the Bucs "didn't earn it" and are "all playing less than we're capable of."

One could argue the problems start with Brady and the offense.

Entering Week 6, Tampa Bay was third in defensive efficiency but 13th in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders. Once again, the Buccaneers were leaning on their defense to win the day as they allowed 270 total yards to the Steelers yet gained only 304 themselves.

Brady finished 25-of-40 for 243 yards and one touchdown. Through six starts, his 275.3 yards per game are on pace to be his lowest since 2019.

The 45-year-old's frustration has been evident at times this season, and on Sunday, he gave his offensive line an earful.

The Buccaneers have been in this situation before.

In 2020, Tampa Bay headed into its bye at 7-5. The team didn't look like a true title contender, and the Brady experiment wasn't yielding its expected returns. Then the Bucs won eight straight games, a run that ended in a Super Bowl triumph.

Though they fell short in the divisional round while attempting to defend their championship in 2021, they had a similar hot streak to end the regular season with seven wins in their final eight games.

You would've gone broke long ago if you bet against Brady whenever his back was perceived to be up against the wall.

Tampa Bay has four more games before it's off in Week 11. If the team is continuing to hover around .500 by mid-November, then it might be time to start panicking.