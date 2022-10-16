Lamar Jackson Takes Heat from NFL Fans for Game-Changing INT in Loss to Giants

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Lamar Jackson is really going to want the final three minutes of Sunday's 24-20 loss against the New York Giants back.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback threw a wild interception and was strip-sacked on his team's final two drives, setting up the Giants for the go-ahead touchdown after the pick and the ability to run the clock out after the fumble.

Jackson struggled through the air in general against a tough Giants defense, finishing 17-of-32 for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception while taking two sacks. But he was dynamic on the ground, as usual, rushing seven times for 77 yards, and was in prime position to lead the Ravens to a win.

And then everything fell apart. That, unsurprisingly, made Jackson the primary figure of scrutiny after the loss:

One of the narratives that has dogged Jackson throughout his career, fair or not, is that he isn't effective enough as a pocket passer to lead the Ravens to a title. On Sunday, the Jackson haters added more fuel to the fire.

This one wasn't only on Jackson. The Ravens were penalized 10 times for 74 yards, including an illegal formation call on the play before Jackson's interception that negated a first-down conversion. The defense held firm for three quarters, only to give up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Justin Tucker missed a field goal. The Ravens only came away with one touchdown in three red-zone trips.

It was a team loss, no doubt. But Jackson is the face of the franchise and made the two mistakes that sealed the loss. Blaming him entirely is hardly fair, but it shouldn't come as a surprise that he'll bear the brunt of the angst from Ravens fans.