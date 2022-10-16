X

    Lamar Jackson Takes Heat from NFL Fans for Game-Changing INT in Loss to Giants

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 16, 2022

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    AP Photo/John Minchillo

    Lamar Jackson is really going to want the final three minutes of Sunday's 24-20 loss against the New York Giants back.

    The Baltimore Ravens quarterback threw a wild interception and was strip-sacked on his team's final two drives, setting up the Giants for the go-ahead touchdown after the pick and the ability to run the clock out after the fumble.

    NFL @NFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a>’ 1st INT of the season comes at a big time! 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsNYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsNYG</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/a2TYofWatg">https://t.co/a2TYofWatg</a> <a href="https://t.co/eyg1Vz19J1">pic.twitter.com/eyg1Vz19J1</a>

    NFL @NFL

    KAYVON THIBODEAUX. GIANTS BALL!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsNYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsNYG</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/a2TYogddvg">https://t.co/a2TYogddvg</a> <a href="https://t.co/HHS6XQdi1j">pic.twitter.com/HHS6XQdi1j</a>

    Jackson struggled through the air in general against a tough Giants defense, finishing 17-of-32 for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception while taking two sacks. But he was dynamic on the ground, as usual, rushing seven times for 77 yards, and was in prime position to lead the Ravens to a win.

    And then everything fell apart. That, unsurprisingly, made Jackson the primary figure of scrutiny after the loss:

    Matt Wise @TheMattWise

    Yes, there were stupid penalties.<br><br>Yes, there were dropped passes.<br><br>But this loss is on, above anyone else, Lamar Jackson.<br><br>He didn't play well today.<br><br>The turnovers were just the really bad icing on a really bad cake.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a> <a href="https://t.co/nhRso061qC">https://t.co/nhRso061qC</a>

    ⚡️Garrett Ferguson⚡️ @GarrettSprints

    This loss is on Lamar Jackson. <br><br>Lamar Jackson lost this game.

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    Lamar Jackson lost this game. However, I’m sure Ravens fans will still blame Greg Roman.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Period!! If Lamar wants $230 Ms guaranteed he can’t do that. He can’t convince them to pay it, his mom can’t convince them to pay it, and I can’t talk them into it! CAN’T FRICKING HAPPEN!

    matt s @ShipShape489

    Keep thinking LaMar Jackson is a top 5 QB. He still makes horrible decisions Because he thinks his legs can save him everytime

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Lamar Jackson desperately needs Rashod Bateman back. That being said, this loss is on him. Gotta throw that out of bounds

    Eric Michaels @KCtitleist11

    Lamar Jackson haters after that massive pick <a href="https://t.co/PGS0VCmW8f">pic.twitter.com/PGS0VCmW8f</a>

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    Lamar Jackson won't have that play on his highlight reel. What the hell was that?

    Jake Ciely @allinkid

    LJax wyd?!

    Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano

    Lamar Jackson WTH

    One of the narratives that has dogged Jackson throughout his career, fair or not, is that he isn't effective enough as a pocket passer to lead the Ravens to a title. On Sunday, the Jackson haters added more fuel to the fire.

    This one wasn't only on Jackson. The Ravens were penalized 10 times for 74 yards, including an illegal formation call on the play before Jackson's interception that negated a first-down conversion. The defense held firm for three quarters, only to give up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Justin Tucker missed a field goal. The Ravens only came away with one touchdown in three red-zone trips.

    It was a team loss, no doubt. But Jackson is the face of the franchise and made the two mistakes that sealed the loss. Blaming him entirely is hardly fair, but it shouldn't come as a surprise that he'll bear the brunt of the angst from Ravens fans.

