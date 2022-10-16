Victor Wembanyama Says 'I’ve Always Felt Like I Was on a Different Level'

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

There's no doubting Victor Wembanyama is a generational talent, and the French basketball prodigy is prepared to take the NBA by storm in 2023.

Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, feels he was built to succeed at the next level, striving for greatness from a young age, he told Tania Ganguli of the New York Times:

“I’ve always felt like I was on a different level. I was living a different life than everyone else in school, for example, even in elementary school. I was just thinking differently than everyone. I’ve always tried to be original in everything I do, and it’s really something that stays in my soul: Be original. Be one of a kind. It’s like, I can’t explain it. I think I was born with it.”

The 18-year-old made similar comments while speaking with Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, saying that he's "always been trying to be original" and "unique" from a young age, adding that his goal is "to be like something you've never seen."

Wembanyama, who is 7'2" and has a wingspan that's nearly eight feet, showcased his talents earlier this month when the Metropolitans 92 and the NBA G League Ignite met in a Las Vegas showcase.

In his first exhibition game against the G League Ignite, Wembanyama finished with 37 points, four rebounds, one steal and five blocks. In the second game, he notched 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocks.

Wembanyama has been lauded by NBA stars such as LeBron James, who called him an "alien" because he's like nothing the league has ever seen before.

Whichever team lands the French superstar is going to be extremely lucky, especially because he'll likely change the trajectory of the franchise.