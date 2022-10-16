X

    Marcus Freeman's Future with Notre Dame Questioned by CFB Twitter After Stanford Loss

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 16, 2022

    SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts after a turnover on downs against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 15, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Notre Dame college football fell to 3-3 this season after losing at home to Stanford 16-14 on Saturday evening.

    This defeat serves as the nadir of a bitterly disappointing season for Notre Dame.

    The Cardinal had struggled mightily against FBS competition before traveling to South Bend, as Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic noted:

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    This Stanford team — on an 11-game losing streak vs. FBS competition — just went into South Bend and beat Notre Dame. Marcus Freeman looks stunned on the sideline.

    However, this season has simply been a disaster for Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman, who is in his first full year as the team's head coach after being promoted from the defensive coordinator role at the end of last season. The offense, in particular, has struggled (94th out of 131 FBS teams in points per game entering Saturday).

    Notre Dame lost 21-10 to then-No. 2 Ohio State to start the season before falling to Marshall 26-21 at home. The Fighting Irish then struggled to beat Cal for its first win of the season.

    The offense came to life in a 45-32 win over UNC and a 28-20 victory against then-No. 16 BYU, but it shut down against a Stanford team that allowed 154 points over its last four games, all losses.

    Freeman is only seven games into his tenure (including last year's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State), and he obviously deserves more time, especially after Brian Kelly abruptly left the team for LSU.

    At the same time, Notre Dame entered this game with 10 or more victories in each of its past five years, including two College Football Playoff appearances. Notre Dame would have to win out (including a bowl game) just to get to 10 wins this year, but the schedule isn't going to get easier with three Top 25 teams (USC, Clemson and Syracuse) on the ledger.

    For now, Freeman is under fire, and Twitter provided its postgame thoughts.

    John Middlekauff @JohnMiddlekauff

    Wow - Irish money guys will want this guy gone. Marcus freeman just lost to a terrible Stanford team at home. It’s about to get ugly in South Bend. No chance this is tolerated. He was handed a Ferrari and turned it into a Prius.

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    I like Marcus Freeman. I want him to do well. But if Notre Dame does not score on this drive, I'll have a lot of questions.

    Adam Rittenberg @ESPNRittenberg

    A stunner in South Bend: Stanford will beat Notre Dame. Just a horrible offensive performance by the Irish tonight. Big step back for Marcus Freeman's first ND team.

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    Stanford came in ranked 111th in scoring defense. Held Notre Dame to 14 points.<br><br>Marcus Freeman was starting to build some momentum with BYU win last week, but ...

    "The Great Pumpkin Yatagarasu" Kane Webb @FightOnTwist

    Marcus Freeman has looked stunned on their sideline since he took the job. He’s not going to last a year at Notre Dame. They made a stupid, stupid hire. <a href="https://t.co/urgjsLtJqY">https://t.co/urgjsLtJqY</a>

    Pete Sampson @PeteSampson_

    FINAL<br><br>Stanford 16 <br>Notre Dame 14<br><br>Cardinal had lost 11 straight to Power 5 opponents. Irish fall for the second time as a heavy home favorite. Many questions inbound for Marcus Freeman.

    Mr. Ohio @MrOH1O

    Marcus Freeman might not even make it the whole year

    Al Sacco @AlSacco49

    Okay, I’ve seen enough of the Marcus Freeman era. Let’s get a real HC next year please Notre Dame.

    Chris @camppags

    There’s no way Marcus Freeman survives this season right? These losses are embarrassing.

    Alex Kirshner @alex_kirshner

    Brian Kelly left Notre Dame without a good QB but in pretty good shape. Losses to Marshall (turns out not to be good) and Stanford (definitely not good) are enough to make you wonder. No reason this had to be Year Zero

    Notre Dame will look to bounce back when it hosts UNLV on Saturday.

