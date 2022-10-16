Marcus Freeman's Future with Notre Dame Questioned by CFB Twitter After Stanford Loss

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Notre Dame college football fell to 3-3 this season after losing at home to Stanford 16-14 on Saturday evening.

This defeat serves as the nadir of a bitterly disappointing season for Notre Dame.

The Cardinal had struggled mightily against FBS competition before traveling to South Bend, as Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic noted:

However, this season has simply been a disaster for Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman, who is in his first full year as the team's head coach after being promoted from the defensive coordinator role at the end of last season. The offense, in particular, has struggled (94th out of 131 FBS teams in points per game entering Saturday).

Notre Dame lost 21-10 to then-No. 2 Ohio State to start the season before falling to Marshall 26-21 at home. The Fighting Irish then struggled to beat Cal for its first win of the season.

The offense came to life in a 45-32 win over UNC and a 28-20 victory against then-No. 16 BYU, but it shut down against a Stanford team that allowed 154 points over its last four games, all losses.

Freeman is only seven games into his tenure (including last year's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State), and he obviously deserves more time, especially after Brian Kelly abruptly left the team for LSU.

At the same time, Notre Dame entered this game with 10 or more victories in each of its past five years, including two College Football Playoff appearances. Notre Dame would have to win out (including a bowl game) just to get to 10 wins this year, but the schedule isn't going to get easier with three Top 25 teams (USC, Clemson and Syracuse) on the ledger.

For now, Freeman is under fire, and Twitter provided its postgame thoughts.

Notre Dame will look to bounce back when it hosts UNLV on Saturday.