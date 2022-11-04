Jonathan Taylor Won't Play for Colts vs. Patriots Because of Ankle Injury

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's lingering ankle issues will keep him out of another game.

Head coach Frank Reich announced Taylor won't play Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. The 2021 Pro Bowler didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday.

This will be the third game Taylor has missed this season since suffering an ankle injury in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. He sat out the next two contests, both wins over the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 23-year-old was having a solid year before being sidelined, rushing for 328 yards and one touchdown in four games. He also caught nine passes for 44 yards. For the season, he's compiled 462 rushing yards and one TD, with 16 catches for 71 yards and a score.



This is the first time Taylor has missed more than one game in a season in his three-year career. He appeared in 15 games during his rookie season in 2020 and appeared in all 17 games in 2021.

Taylor went on to finish as last season's rushing champion with 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 40 passes for 360 yards and two scores.

With Taylor sidelined, the Colts will likely rely heavily on Deon Jackson this week. Zack Moss, who was acquired this week in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

If the coaching staff thinks Moss has a good feel for the playbook, he could see plenty of reps against the Patriots.

The Colts enter Week 9 with a 3-4-1 record, second place in the AFC South.