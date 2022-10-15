Warriors' Projected Salaries, Tax Bills for 2023-24 After Jordan Poole's New Contract

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors could be looking at a major luxury tax bill in 2023-24 after agreeing to a four-year, $140 million extension for Jordan Poole, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

As Bobby Marks of ESPN noted, the Warriors could pay $530 million next season, including a $309 million luxury tax bill:

Golden State could save money by letting Andrew Wiggins leave in free agency next year while also hoping Draymond Green declines his $27.6 million player option. However, this would still leave $108 million in luxury tax and a $299 million total bill, plus significant holes in the rotation.

Warriors 2023-24 Salaries

Stephen Curry - $51.9M

Klay Thompson - $43.2M

Jordan Poole - $31.3M

Draymond Green - $27.9M*

James Wiseman - $12.1M

Kevon Looney - $7.5M

Jonathan Kuminga - $6M

Donte DiVincenzo - $4.7M*

Moses Moody - $3.9M

Patrick Baldwin Jr. - $2.3M

Ryan Rollins - $1.7M

* player option

Poole is only set to make $3.9 million in 2022-23 with the guard's extension not kicking in until next year, but the Warriors already have the highest payroll in the NBA with a $202.1 million total cap, per Spotrac.

It leads to a luxury tax bill of $170.2 million, which is also the highest in the league.

There was a similar story last year as the NBA championship run came with a $170.3 million luxury tax, the only team over $100 million. Only seven teams in the league were forced to pay any tax for going over the $136.6 million threshold.

Golden State has mostly built its team through the draft, including its core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Poole has also exceeded expectations after being drafted 28th overall in 2019.

Wiggins was one of the few external additions, arriving in a 2020 trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, although there weren't many other teams that wanted to take on the forward's contract at the time.

It's still led to a high salary cap as the organization tries to retain its top talent.

The best strategy going forward would likely be to trade Green and let Wiggins leave next year, providing an opportunity for young players like James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga to emerge as key pieces.