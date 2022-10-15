X

    Lakers' Darvin Ham Says Russell Westbrook 'Totally Understood' Coming Off Bench

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 15, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 12: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 12, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham suggested Friday that guard Russell Westbrook is completely open to coming off the bench this season.

    L.A. tested it out Friday in a 133-86 preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings, as Westbrook played five minutes off the bench and finished with no points, two assists and one rebound.

    According to Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Ham said the following regarding Westbrook's reaction to being asked to try coming off the bench rather than starting:

    "It's something we've touched on, you know, during the summer here and there. And you know, [Westbrook] has been a pro, man, Russ is one of the most beautiful human beings I've ever come across in this business, on and off the floor. He totally understood, totally looked me in my eye and told me, said, 'Yeah, coach, whatever you need me to do.'"

    Per Amick and Buha, the idea of bringing Westbrook off the bench stems from the Lakers' desire to "stagger" LeBron James and Westbrook due to the fact that they are both ball-dominant players who aren't as effective when the ball isn't in their hands.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Lakers' Darvin Ham Says Russell Westbrook 'Totally Understood' Coming Off Bench
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.