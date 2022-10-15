Lakers' Darvin Ham Says Russell Westbrook 'Totally Understood' Coming Off Bench

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham suggested Friday that guard Russell Westbrook is completely open to coming off the bench this season.

L.A. tested it out Friday in a 133-86 preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings, as Westbrook played five minutes off the bench and finished with no points, two assists and one rebound.

According to Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Ham said the following regarding Westbrook's reaction to being asked to try coming off the bench rather than starting:

"It's something we've touched on, you know, during the summer here and there. And you know, [Westbrook] has been a pro, man, Russ is one of the most beautiful human beings I've ever come across in this business, on and off the floor. He totally understood, totally looked me in my eye and told me, said, 'Yeah, coach, whatever you need me to do.'"

Per Amick and Buha, the idea of bringing Westbrook off the bench stems from the Lakers' desire to "stagger" LeBron James and Westbrook due to the fact that they are both ball-dominant players who aren't as effective when the ball isn't in their hands.

