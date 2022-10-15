Report: Commanders' Carson Wentz Suffered Finger Injury vs. Bears; Status Unknown

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a finger injury during the team's 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wentz fractured a finger on his throwing hand and is set to see a specialist in Los Angeles. As of now, it is unclear how much time he will miss, if any.

Wentz is in the midst of his first season as quarterback of the Commanders after coming over in an offseason trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

