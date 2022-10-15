X

    Report: Commanders' Carson Wentz Suffered Finger Injury vs. Bears; Status Unknown

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 15, 2022

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 13: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a finger injury during the team's 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wentz fractured a finger on his throwing hand and is set to see a specialist in Los Angeles. As of now, it is unclear how much time he will miss, if any.

    Wentz is in the midst of his first season as quarterback of the Commanders after coming over in an offseason trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

