1 Question Still Haunting Every NFL Team Entering 2022 Trade Deadline

0 of 32

Aaron Rodgers | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The beginning of every NFL season is largely about understanding strengths and weaknesses. But as the seventh week of the 2022 campaign nears, the next phase has arrived.

It's time to chase the playoffs—or build toward next season.

When looking at their team's shortcomings, a front office has to determine what positions and trends have been hurting its roster and still need a solution. While rebuild candidates may elect to focus on the future, playoff hopefuls might sign a free agent or make a trade before the looming Nov. 1 deadline to address that issue.

Our focus is identifying one of those most impactful question marks for all 32 teams around the league.